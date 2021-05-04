As the year marches on, expect iPhone 13 rumors to start flying at an even faster and more furious pace than they have been. Apple’s Spring Loaded event in April was packed with product announcements, but the days following the event have been just as busy, with iOS updates and iPhone leaks aplenty. The latest doesn’t reveal anything new, but it does give us our best look yet at what will likely be the final design of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

On Tuesday, YouTuber Unbox Therapy shared a new video in which he unboxes and shows off an iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy unit that was built to reflect all of the latest leaks and rumors about the upcoming iPhone. Of course, we won’t know for sure what the phone looks like until this fall, but we know how accurate leaks can be.

The most significant change, and one that has repeatedly been hinted at by leakers and analysts alike, is the smaller notch. On this iPhone 13 Pro Max mockup, the notch is noticeably smaller than the one on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. In order to accomplish this, Apple is expected to push the earpiece up against the top bezel. This will allow the company to squeeze all of the Face ID components closer together, thus resulting in a smaller notch:

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said this week that the iPad mini 6 had been pushed back to the second half of 2021, claims the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will come with upgraded Ultra Wide cameras that have apertures of f/1.8 and autofocus instead of fixed focus. The design of the iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy unit suggests that the camera lenses will be much larger than those that have appeared on recent models, which should improve the quality of the photos and videos that users take with the iPhone’s camera.

In terms of the notch and the cameras, changes here seem all but inevitable based on the torrent of leaks over the past several months. On the other hand, there are some other interesting revisions that may or may not line up with reality. For example, the graphite color looks to be somewhat darker on the iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy than it is on a genuine iPhone 12, but that’s probably just because the person that made the dummy couldn’t get a perfect match. There are also light antenna bands on the 13, as opposed to dark on the 12, but it’s fairly unlikely that anyone was able to get that granular with the specifications of the phone when putting this mockup together.

There’s still plenty that we don’t know about the iPhone 13, but with just four months or so to go until Apple is ready to officially reveal the new models, recent years have shown us that there isn’t much Apple can successfully hide until launch day anymore. Expect even more leaks like this very soon.

