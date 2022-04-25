iPhone 13 Pro demand is so high that Apple is reportedly boosting production

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max demand is so high that Apple has increased production plans for the second quarter of 2022. A report from Asia indicates that Apple wants to make 10 million more iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max units in the June quarter. The news isn’t exactly surprising considering recent reports that detailed the iPhone 13’s sales performance so far. But the production rumor comes at a time when the Chinese government is enforcing lockdowns to cut down COVID-19 transmission.

Apple is among the companies that have to deal with the new round of massive lockdowns in China. Various reports in the past few weeks revealed that supply chains in China are seeing disruptions that could lead to product manufacturing and delivery delays. Apple’s Mac business has been primarily impacted by the new restrictions, although some iPhone suppliers could also be affected.

Is iPhone 13 Pro worth buying?

A Consumer Intelligence Research Partners report showed a few days ago that the iPhone 13 series is delivering ”some of the best results in many quarters.”

“The four models, including 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and 13 mini, accounted for almost three-quarters of sales in the March quarter,” CIRP partner and co-founder Josh Lowitz said. “Last year at this time the then-new iPhone 12 models had 61% of sales. Also this quarter, iPhone 13 had the highest share for a single model, at 38%, that we’ve seen in some time.”

The iPhone 13 mini accounted for 3% of sales during the March quarter. That means the more expensive iPhone 13 Pro models had a combined market share of around 30%. CIRP’s report only concerns the iPhone sales during the period. The list also includes older iPhones, like the iPhone XR.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are the best possible iPhone models you can get right now. If you haven’t upgraded in several years, they’re still great choices, despite the imminent arrival of the iPhone 14. Rumors say that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will get the same design, processors, and memory as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max. But they won’t feature ProMotion support or a triple-lens camera.

Apple increases production

This brings us to the new Digitimes report concerning iPhone production. Apple reportedly plans to manufacture 10 million additional iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max units in the June quarter.

The report notes that Apple plans to increase the production of the entire iPhone 13 series, not just the Pro devices. However, Digitimes only offers an estimate for the Pro models.

Furthermore, the report suggests that Apple’s supply chain will see improvements when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions.

Apple will announce earnings for the March quarter this Thursday, at which point we’ll learn more details about iPhone demand. Apple no longer reveals sales numbers by iPhone model. We won’t know how many iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max units it sold during the period. However, the overall earnings figures should reflect the iPhone demand in the market.

Moreover, Apple should offer guidance for the June quarter. The company’s estimates might confirm these manufacturing claims. However, Digitimes and other sources often report on Apple’s iPhone production plans. Yet Apple never corroborates supply chain claims when asked to comment.

