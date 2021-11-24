iPhone 13 might be back in stock sooner than we expected

New reports from JP Morgan claim the estimated delivery windows for the iPhone 13 are getting shorter.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee wrote in a note to investors (as seen by AppleInsider) that the lead times for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have become moderated for a second week in a row. This is the third time that the iPhone 13 lineup has experienced this. Chatterjee believes that the move could signify a push towards providing more supply.

iPhone 13 stock might grow soon

Because this keeps happening with the iPhone 13, Chatterjee believes it could be a ramping up of the amount of supply Apple has on hand. This is a common move ahead of the holiday season. That’s usually a common time for manufacturers to try to push more purchases. In order to meet the demand for the new handsets, it makes sense for Apple to increase the amount of stock that it has available.

Of course, as AppleInsider notes in their original report, the lead times for these devices are not an accurate indicator of the current demand. Instead, we should view it more as a way to measure the balance between supply and demand.

According to Chatterjee, lead times for the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, the 13 Pro, and the 13 Pro Max, have shrunk to 5, 5, 23, and 23 days, respectively. That’s an increase in shipping times from the previous week’s 8, 10, 26, and 26 days. Essentially, these lower lead times mean you’re looking at a shorter amount of time before your device is shipped to you. So, if you were to purchase an iPhone 13, you’d need to wait around five days for the purchase to complete and ship out to you.

Will more iPhones be available this holiday season?

The actual times that iPhone 13 models will be back in stock is still unknown. These new reports aren’t actually indicative of any big order surges coming into local stores or anything. Instead, they are a way to see how the industry, and Apple specifically, is handling the ongoing chip shortages.

These shortages have continued to plague the supply line, though The Wall Street Journal did note that some supply chain problems could be showing the early signs of recovery. For now, though, it’s unclear when that part of the market will completely recover.

If Apple is indeed ramping up supply to meet the holiday demand, then it could make it a little bit easier to get your hands on an iPhone 13 this season.