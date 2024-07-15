iPadOS 18 public beta 1 now available with these 6 features I can’t stop using

iPadOS 18 public beta 1 is finally available after over a month of developers testing this upcoming operating system update. Although M4 iPad Pro owners didn’t get exclusive functions, several tweaks make iPad’s platform even better – and I’m not talking about Apple Intelligence just yet. That said, I gathered a few iPadOS 18 features you should try once you download the public beta.

How to download iPadOS 18 public beta 1

First of all, you need to enroll your Apple Account (formerly Apple ID) into the Apple Beta Software Program. Once you do that, follow the steps below:

On your iPad, open the Settings app

Tap on General and Software Update

Tap on Beta Updates and enable iPadOS 18 Public Beta

Please remember that this is still a beta version, so bugs and issues could occur. In addition, some of your favorite apps might not work as intended. So don’t forget to back up everything before you try iPadOS 18 public beta.

iPadOS 18 public beta 1 best features

Smart Script is my favorite feature of iPadOS 18. With Apple Pencil’s help, this function makes handwritten notes fluid and easier to read. Smart Script allows users to write quickly without sacrificing legibility by smoothing and straightening handwritten text in real time. It also makes editing handwritten text just as simple as editing typed text.

Like iOS 18, I can’t stop talking about the new Home Screen redesign, as apps can be organized in any way. You can even take on a new look with a dark or tinted effect on apps, and users can make them appear larger to create the most customizable experience to date.

Image source: Apple Inc.

I also love the Messages app’s powerful new features, including all-new text effects, personalized messages, tapbacks with any emoji, and scheduled messages. The new Passwords app makes accessing your passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes easier. That said, I can’t wait for Apple to add support for credit cards.

I also think one of the first features you’ll try with the public beta is the ability to hide and lock your apps with Face ID. When an app is locked or hidden, content like messages or emails inside the app is hidden from search, notifications, and other places across the system.

Lastly, you can take advantage of Game Mode if you’re a gamer. This feature minimizes background activity to sustain consistently high frame rates for hours of continuous gameplay, allowing gamers to take advantage of Apple’s most powerful chips.

Wrap up

Alongside iPadOS 18 public beta 1, Apple is seeding the first public test versions of iOS 18, watchOS 11, macOS Sequoia, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18.