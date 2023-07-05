iPadOS 17 beta 3 now available to developers with Lock Screen revamp

Apple is seeding iPadOS 17 beta 3 to developers as the testing cycle of the new operating system for iPad follows. After tightening the integration between iPad and Mac with Stage Manager and Freeform app with iPadOS 16, Apple offered a few design changes with the new system.

iPadOS 17 brings a revamp to the Lock Screen. There are stock wallpapers like Astronomy and Kaleidoscope, or you can choose a photo from your library.

This system also brings an all-new motion effect for Live Photos that make your Lock Screen feel more dynamic when you wake the iPad and settles into your Home Screen when unlocked.

iPadOS 17 also introduces Live Activities, which helps you stay on top of things happening in real-time, such as a food order, a flight, a score, and more.

In addition, with widgets on your Lock Screen, you can see information like the weather, time, date, battery levels, or upcoming events at a glance. There are also interactive widgets on your Home Screen, which let you play music, turn off the lights, and more right from a widget.

iPadOS 17 could tease OLED iPad Pro announcement Image source: José Adorno for BGR

iPadOS 17 introduces the Health app with a design optimized for the larger display. You can see rich details in favorites, review trends and highlights, and use interactive charts. You can create medication reminders, track your menstrual cycle, and log symptoms right from your iPad.

in addition, Safari got lots of new features. Now, you can create a profile to keep your browsing, history, extensions, Tab Groups, cookies, and favorites separated for topics like Work and Personal.

Apple says Search in Safari with Mac is also more responsive and shows easier-to-read and more relevant suggestions. Another feature is web apps that come to your dock. You can launch a web app to get an app-like experience with a simplified toolbar.

Apple is also enhancing private browsing by letting you lock your private browsing windows when you’re not using them. It completely blocks known trackers from loading on pages and removes tracking added to URLs as you browse.

For Passwords, Apple now lets you share a set of passwords with your trusted contacts. You can create a group and choose a set of accounts to share. Passwords stay up to date for everyone in the group, and you can remove someone at any time.

Alongside iPadOS 17 beta 3, Apple is making available the third test version of iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10. BGR will update this article as we learn more about new features.