iOS 18 won’t feature Apple’s own AI chatbot, report claims

We know that Apple’s next major update for iOS will focus heavily on artificial intelligence, but at least one key feature apparently won’t be ready this fall. On Tuesday, right after Apple confirmed the dates for its latest developer conference, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple will not debut its own generative AI chatbot alongside iOS 18.

Rumors about Apple’s AI strategy have been floating around for months, but there is still plenty of mystery surrounding those plans as well.

Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible! pic.twitter.com/YIln5972ZD — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 26, 2024

According to Bloomberg, Apple is in talks with potential partners, including OpenAI and Google, to provide generative AI services on iOS devices but does not plan to introduce its own chatbot. Given that Microsoft (Copilot) and Google (Gemini) have devoted significant time and money to their own AI chatbots, many of us assumed that Apple would do the same. That may still be the case, but we shouldn’t expect to see Apple’s chatbot any time soon.

Instead, Apple’s AI strategy for iOS 18 will focus on bringing “a slew of new proactive features to assist users in their daily lives.” Gurman has previously reported that the proactive features will include upgrading Siri to answer more complex questions and allowing the Messages app to auto-complete sentences using artificial intelligence.

If you want to know what else Apple might have planned for WWDC 2024, be sure to check out our list of 12 announcements we expect to see on June 10.