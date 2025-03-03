iOS 18.4 beta 2 now available with these 8 new features

With a release date expected for early April, Apple follows its iOS 18.4 beta testing with its second build. At this moment, it’s unclear what’s new. However, Apple will likely keep improving its latest Apple Intelligence features and other tools for all users.

Apple is including at least three new improvements for Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.4:

New languages: Apple adds Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India.

Apple adds Chinese, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and localized English for Singapore and India. Image Playground: The long-awaited Sketch style is now available alongside the Animation and Illustration options.

The long-awaited Sketch style is now available alongside the Animation and Illustration options. Genmoji: Apple tweaked the Genmoji icon on the keyboard, as it now reads “Genmoji.”

With iOS 18.4 beta 1, Apple also added the following features, which are likely available with beta 2:

Apple News+ Food: This update will bring a new Food section to Apple News. Subscribers can access recipes, tips for healthy eating, restaurants, and more.

This update will bring a new Food section to Apple News. Subscribers can access recipes, tips for healthy eating, restaurants, and more. Vision Pro app: With iOS 18.4, Apple Vision Pro will get its own iPhone app. It will help you download apps, visionOS content, tips, and information and even set up Guest Mode.

With iOS 18.4, Apple Vision Pro will get its own iPhone app. It will help you download apps, visionOS content, tips, and information and even set up Guest Mode. Apple Maps change: You can now set a Preferred Language to get directions instead of the one you use on your iPhone.

You can now set a Preferred Language to get directions instead of the one you use on your iPhone. Ambient music: iOS 18.4 adds new Control Center toggles for Ambient Music, including Chill, Productivity, Sleep, and Wellbeing.

iOS 18.4 adds new Control Center toggles for Ambient Music, including Chill, Productivity, Sleep, and Wellbeing. CarPlay update: Cars with bigger screens now get three rows of apps displayed.

Apple is expected to add new emojis during the iOS 18.4 beta period. The new Siri with on-screen awareness has been delayed for iOS 18.5. Still, a most impressive personal assistant might take up to two years to finally arrive on Apple’s iPhones.

Of course, BGR will let you know if we discover new features that are available with the latest beta or with the other testing versions.