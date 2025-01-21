iOS 18.3 to fix these annoying bugs in next week’s official launch

Released in December, iOS 18.2 was full of annoying bugs. iPhone users reported battery drain issues, the Camera Control functionality not working as intended, and even more errors. Fortunately, iOS 18.2.1 fixed most of them.

After a month of beta testing, iOS 18.3 is expected to fix even more bugs Apple hasn’t addressed yet. According to the release notes of iOS 18.3 RC, this update will fix the following issues:

Calculator repeats the last mathematical operation when you tap the equals sign again

Fixes an issue where the keyboard might disappear when initiating a typed Siri request

Resolves an issue where audio playback continues until the song ends, even after closing Apple Music

Besides that, Apple fixed other smaller bugs during the iOS 18.3 beta phase, including:

Genmoji: A personalized Genmoji might not generate without selecting a different person first

A personalized Genmoji might not generate without selecting a different person first HealthKit: HealthKit authorization granted by the user for a data type might not persist, resulting in the app being unable to access data and potentially prompting the user again for authorization.

HealthKit authorization granted by the user for a data type might not persist, resulting in the app being unable to access data and potentially prompting the user again for authorization. Writing Tools: For third-party apps adopting Writing Tools API on iOS, if the first responder is not a UIView, it will not be able to use the complete inline experience.

Besides these iOS 18.3 bug fixes, the company only addressed one major change with this update, which is related to notification summaries:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Easily manage settings for notification summaries from the Lock Screen

Updated style for summarized notifications better distinguishes them from other notifications by using italicized text as well as the glyph

Notification summaries for News & Entertainment apps are temporarily unavailable, and users who opt-in will see them again when the feature becomes available

iOS 18.3 is expected to be released next week alongside iPadOS 18.3, macOS 15.3, watchOS 11.3, tvOS 18.3, and visionOS 2.3. We’ll let you know if we discover more features and bug fixes in these updates.