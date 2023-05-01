iOS 17 to finally deliver the Wallet app redesign I’ve been waiting for

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The Wallet app is arguably one of the most used iPhone apps, assuming you’ve configured Apple Pay on your devices. On top of mobile payments, the Wallet app also holds tickets and other travel-related passes, transit cards, car keys, IDs, and order tracking data. The point is that it can get pretty crowded in there pretty quickly. If you’ve been waiting for Apple to fix the Wallet app as I have, you’ll be thrilled to see this leaked iOS 17 Wallet app redesign.

If the leak is accurate, Apple is about to clean up the Wallet user interface and bring some order to the chaos. Twitter user @analyst941 claims the Wallet app will get a big redesign in iOS 17. The following image should give you an idea of what Wallet will look like.

This is the new home of the Wallet app in iOS 17.



• Swipe down to Search anywhere.

• Sorted tabs for everything.

• Apple Cash/Savings gets its own tab.

• New “All transactions” button.

• much more, not pictured 😬



Sharing more info soon pic.twitter.com/mUjTjUUrps — 941 (@analyst941) April 28, 2023

According to the leaker, the new Wallet app will be much easier to navigate. It’ll offer a built-in search feature that will let you find the cards you’re looking for.

More importantly, the app will feature various tabs on the bottom. They will automatically categorize items that belong to the Wallet app. The design mockup above lists tabs for Cards, Cash, Keys, IDs, and Orders.

Also useful should be the two menu items at the top. One holds the Cards you added to Apple Pay. The other supposedly features the “Passes & More” items you’d store temporarily or permanently in the Wallet app. An “All Transaction” button will also be available inside the Wallet app.

Finally, the leaker says that iOS 17’s Wallet app will deliver “much more,” as additional features aren’t available in the image above.

Wallet indeed getting a revamp — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) April 28, 2023

As always with leaks, nothing can be confirmed at this time. But previous rumors did say that iOS 17 will deliver nice-to-have features rather than big design changes. A Wallet app packing the kind of organization above would be a nice feature.

Replying to the leaker, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that the Wallet app is “indeed” getting a revamp.

Separately, the leaker dropped another exciting iOS 17 tidbit. Apple should release a redesign for another important iPhone app via iOS 17. The Health app reportedly has a new user interface for the Favorites menu. iOS 17 will introduce squares for various health parameters you normally track with the Health app.

This is the iOS 17 Health app ‘favorites redesign,’ — there will obviously be VISUAL data inside the squares — I’m just too lazy to do all that. I’m sure you get the point.



Imagine colored graphs, tables, etc. filled with data inside each section. pic.twitter.com/qnoWdvD12I — 941 (@analyst941) April 28, 2023

Each of them will reportedly show graphs giving users a quick glance at recent stats. If you’re using the Apple Watch and other health gear and software to keep track of your health and fitness, you should appreciate the iOS 17 redesign.