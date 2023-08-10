iOS 17 missed a huge opportunity to add this long-requested iMessage feature

iO 17 brings a handful of features to iMessage, such as Live Stickers, the ability to catch up where you left a conversation, and even let your partner, friend, or family member know if you arrived safely in a location. But despite all of these great functions, an iOS engineer shared a concept of what scheduling a message on iMessage could look like without lifting a finger twice

As shared on X/Twitter, Robera Geleta calls this function Send Later. To use it, you’d only need to press and hold the send button and then slide down on the personalized reactions to get the custom options, such as sending a message “later today,” “tomorrow,” “this weekend,” or “next week.” Users could also send a message at a custom date and time. After you’ve scheduled it, it will appear below when the text is sent.

Schedule an iMessage without lifting a finger.(twice). – Tool – SwiftUI

While this feature already exists in other message apps, this concept is so good because Apple already offers reactions by pressing and holding the send button, so it would be pretty natural for users to discover this new function.

In addition, even though you can send a message without the other person being notified if they are using Focus Mode, this could be especially useful when you want to reach someone but know that you are not sending the message during business hours, for example.

These are some of iOS 17 new iMessage features

iOS 17 beta 4 vs. beta 3 Image source: José Adorno for BGR

With iOS 17, Apple introduces a new custom button that gathers all your iMessage apps in one place. By tapping the new plus button, you can see everything you send most frequently, like photos, audio messages, and your location.

Also, speaking of location, there’s a new way to share and view locations. You can share your own or request a friend’s location by hitting the plus button. Once everyone shares their address, it will appear directly within the conversation.

In addition, iOS 17’s Messages app makes catching up on a conversation easier by tapping an upper right corner arrow that lets you jump to the first message you haven’t seen in a conversation. By swiping to the right of any message, you can send a reply.

With powerful search filters, you can find the message you’re looking for more quickly by combining search terms to narrow your search quickly.

