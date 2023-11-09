iOS 17.2 beta 2 now available to developers with Journal app and other changes

iOS 17.2 beta cycle is at full speed as Apple seeds beta 2 of this upcoming operating system update. Unlike iOS 17.1, Cupertino is readying several features to iPhone users. Here’s what’s available with this version so far:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Journal app is here: Apple is finally making available the first version of the Journal app. Using on-device machine learning, it displays personalized suggestions that can inspire a user’s journal entry. Apple says that suggestions are intelligently curated from recent activity, including photos, people, places, workouts, and more, making it easy to start a journal entry, and scheduled notifications can help build a journaling habit.

Apple Fitness+ Audio Focus: It gives users the ability to prioritize the volume of the music or the trainers’ voices during an Apple Fitness+ workout.

Apple Music Collaborative Playlist: With this feature, you are able to invite friends to collaborate on playlists. They can add, reorder, and remove songs.

Turn off Listening History on Apple Music: iOS 17.2 brings a Focus Filter, which lets you turn off the Listening History feature.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Favorite Apple Music Playlist: After iOS 17.1 added the ability to favorite songs, Apple created a Favorite Playlist with all your songs.

Action Button tweaks: Apple has added a Translate button as a new option for the iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button.

iMessage Contact Key Verification: Contact key verification allows you to manually verify who you are messaging with by comparing contact verification codes in person or over the phone. Conversations with people who have contact key verification turned on also receive automatic advanced protections to help prevent even very sophisticated attackers from impersonating anyone in a conversation.

React to a message with any sticker: With iOS 17.2, you can react with any sticker or memoji to a message. Just long-press a text, select Add Sticker, and choose one.

Catch-up arrow: A catch-up arrow is again available in the Messages app so you can easily go to the last message you saw;

If we learn about new features being added to iOS 17.2 beta 2, we will make sure to update our article with all the new features of this operating system update. Apple is also seeding the second testing version of iPadOS 17.2, macOS 14.2, watchOS 10.1, and tvOS 17.2.