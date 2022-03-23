iOS 15.4 battery drain fix: Apple finally responds to complaints

Apple released the iOS 15.4 update a few days ago, a software version that introduces several handy new features for iPhone users. And iPad users, of course, since iPadOS 15.4 is also out. But iOS 15.4 also came with excessive battery drain for some people, an issue that various iPhone users complained about on social media. Battery issues can accompany the release of OS updates, and Apple will likely fix any iOS 15.4 battery drain issues with the help of additional releases.

But this time around, the battery issues in iOS 15.4 might not need fixing. That’s according to an official reaction from Apple Support’s Twitter account. The battery drain might go away on its own after a few days.

iOS 15.4 is another major iOS 15 release, as it brings over several features that Apple has been testing. One highlight is the support for using Face ID with a face mask on newer iPhones. iOS 15.4 also supports vaccination records in the Health app, as well as the highly touted new Universal Control feature.

The new update also includes 37 new emoji that iPhone and iPad users can use right now, a new Siri voice, and anti-stalking features for AirTags. The iPhone 13 Pro models will now support 120Hz animations in third-party apps. And many iPhone versions will let you scan text directly in the Notes app.

These are just some of the new features in iOS 15.4, though that’s already enough to prove this is a significant release. Of course, that’s not to excuse the battery drain issues that people reported. Or the lack of a supplemental release to fix the problems.

iOS 15.4 battery drain fix

This brings us to an official response from Apple on the matter. The Apple Support Twitter account has responded to iPhone users complaining about the iOS 15.4 battery drain issue.

According to one such response, it’s normal for an iPhone to adjust to the new operating system. It might take up to 48 hours for the battery issues to disappear:

Thanks for reaching out! We’ll be happy to help. It’s normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update. Let’s have you reach out to us in a DM if this is still an issue after that time so we can help you look into this further.

We already explained a few days ago that the iOS 15.4 battery drain issues might not be permanent. The phones might be working overtime to index content and recalibrate the battery. As a result, the iPhones should fix themselves a few days after you install the iOS 15.4 update.

Thanks for reaching out! We'll be happy to help. It's normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update.



Let's have you reach out to us in a DM if this is still an issue after that time so we can help you look into this further. — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) March 19, 2022

Mileage might vary, depending on your iPhone model. The older the handset, the worse the overall battery health is likely to be. Any temporary iOS 15.4 battery issues might feel more severe on those devices than on newer handsets.

But if the problem fixes itself, then you should be back to normal soon.

Still, iOS 15.4 may need a small update to improve battery life. Interim iOS releases also bring bug fixes in addition to new features. So any battery drain issues that don’t go away after a couple of days might be fixed in the near future.

If you experience significant battery issues, you should consider reaching out to Apple Support.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.