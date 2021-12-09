iOS 15.2 new features include a service history of iPhone repairs

This Tuesday, Apple rolled out the iOS 15.2 Release Candidate to developers and public beta testers. This is typically the final version of the software that Apple seeds ahead of the public release. Around the same time that Apple debuted iOS 15.2 RC yesterday, the company also added a new page to the support site. We knew about most of the new features coming in iOS 15.2, but sometimes, Apple has additional surprises in store. That appears to have been the case for this update.

iOS 15.2 contains surprising new features

As spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple published a new support page on its website yesterday for a previously unannounced feature coming to iOS 15.2. Once you install iOS 15.2, you can go to Settings > General > About to see the parts and service history of your iPhone.

The Parts and Service History section of the menu will only appear if you have actually had your phone serviced. If the repair was performed with genuine Apple parts and tools, you will see “Genuine Apple Part” next to the part. Plus, as long as you’ve connected to the internet at least once since the repair, you can tap the part to see more information, including the service date.

You might also see an “Unknown Part” message next to your part. This means that the installation is incomplete or that the part was replaced with a nongenuine part, was used in another iPhone, or just is not working as intended. If you see this message, you might want to take your iPhone in again. As we have learned in recent months, Apple really dislikes nongenuine parts.

Thankfully, you can keep using your iPhone regardless of which messages you see next to the parts. You can still charge your iPhone, take pictures and videos, and use the display. These new features in iOS 15.2 will just make you more knowledgeable about your phone.

Parts you can check on different iPhone models

Here are all of the parts that you can check depending on the iPhone model that you own:

iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, and later, including iPhone SE (2nd generation) : Battery

: Battery iPhone 11 models, iPhone 12 models, and iPhone 13 models : Battery and display

: Battery and display iPhone 12 models and iPhone 13 models: Battery, display, and camera

Apple’s plea regarding genuine iPhone parts

Apple also explained why it’s so important to see trained technicians with genuine Apple parts:

Visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair. These technicians include Apple, Apple Authorized Service Providers, and Independent Repair Providers using genuine Apple parts.* Replacements not performed by Apple, authorized service providers, or certified technicians might not follow proper safety and repair procedures and could result in improper function or overall device safety. Genuine Apple parts are designed to fit precisely within the device. Additionally, repairs that don’t properly replace screws or cowlings might leave behind loose parts that could damage the battery, cause overheating, or result in injury.

iOS 15.2 RC is now available to developers and public beta testers. Apple should be ready to roll out the public release within the next week, if history is any guide.