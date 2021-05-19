Apple releases first iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 betas to developers

In a surprising turn of events, Apple released the first iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7 developer betas on Wednesday afternoon. The reason that this came as such a shock is because iOS 14.6 has yet to be publicly released, as the release candidate only rolled out on Monday. Only beta program participants have had a chance to experience iOS 14.6, and yet iOS 14.7 is already in testing.

The beta releases are only a few minutes old, so we still don’t know what features and fixes they bring to iPhone and iPad, but we’ll be sure to share more if they include anything exciting. This could quite possibly hint that iOS 14.6 is nearly ready for public consumption as well, so if you aren’t a beta tester, be on the lookout for an important update in the days ahead.

Apple’s first iOS 14.7 beta is now available to developers, as is iPadOS 14.7 beta 1. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together the full list below containing every supported device. If your device is on the list, you’re good to go:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

As you know by now, installing the latest iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.

