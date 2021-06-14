If you have an older iPhone or iPad, download iOS 12.5.4 right now

Apple just released the third iOS 14.7 developer beta, but it was one of two important software updates that the company seeded on Monday.

If you own an older iPhone or an iPad model, you can download iOS 12.5.4, which features a number of “important security updates” that should keep your device safe from hackers. In a support document published on its website, Apple names three vulnerabilities that were patched in iOS 12.5.4, including two WebKit issues that “may have been actively exploited.” If your device can’t be updated past iOS 12, be sure to download and install iOS 12.5.4 as soon as possible.

If you’re wondering whether or not your Apple device is compatible with iOS 12.5.4, here is the full list of devices that the company mentioned on this support page. If your iPhone or iPad is newer than the ones below, you should download the latest version of iOS 14 instead:

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 5s

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPad Air

iPod touch (6th generation)

As you know by now, installing an iOS or iPadOS update on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch could not be easier. Navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. If you want, you can also install an update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your devices before installing the update. You can never be too careful!

