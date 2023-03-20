India’s first Apple Store to open in April

After years of waiting for an Apple Store in India, Apple is said to open its first flagship store in Mumbai next month, while a new place will be opened in New Dheli in April-June. As the company grows its presence in the country by ramping up production of its devices there, Apple is also focusing on providing a first-class experience to Indian customers.

The information comes from Economic Times. According to the publication, the Mumbai store, with up to 22,000 square feet in Jio World drive mall, will be a “retail landmark, similar to Apple’s outlets in Los Angeles, New York, Beijing, Milan, and Singapore.”

The sources from ET also say the Delhi store, which will be in Select Citywalk mall in Saket, will be “spread over 10,000 square feet, and that is also lined up for launch in April-June, possibly just a few days after the Mumbai opening.”

“But since Mumbai will be the flagship Apple Store in India, it will open first next month. The Delhi one will open soon after,” said the industry executive to the publication. While Apple itself hasn’t confirmed the launch date of both stores, the company’s CEO Tim Cook said during an analysts meeting last month that India is a “hugely exciting market” and a “major focus” to Apple.

Apple’s Online Store opened in the country in 2020, and three years later, the company is about to expand its presence with physical retail. In addition, analysts expect Apple’s manufacturers to move some of the production to the country, as Foxconn plans to open a facility with up to 100,000 workers.

For the iPhone 15 series, it’s expected that Apple will manufacture the latest iPhone models at the same time in China and India. BGR will let you know once we learn more about Apple’s plans to open these stores in India in the coming weeks and months.