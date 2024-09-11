In a bizarre twist, Apple Watch Series 10 actually has thicker bezels than older models

Apple Watch Series 10 releases next week. While Apple says the display of this new wearable can be slightly bigger than Apple Watch Ultra, some users noted that the comparisons made by the company were a bit sketchy.

For example, Cupertino says, “The larger display offers up to 30 percent more active screen area than Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and Series 6, and up to 9 percent more than Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, and Series 9.”

This is possible thanks to an “innovative wide-angle OLED display,” which is 40% percent brighter than Series 9 when viewed from an angle. While this could be beneficial for reading notifications or workout summaries at a glance, users noted that Apple Watch Series 10 also suffered from a major drawback: Bigger bezels.

On Reddit, a user compared Apple Watch Series 10 bezels with Apple Watch Series 9. The bezels are more visible despite the slightly larger display (46mm vs. 45mm). As pointed out by the user, the company decreased the visible aluminum finish, as it’s 33% smaller, but in total, the bezels are 17% bigger than its predecessor.

While Apple Watch Series 9 owners upgrading to this new model will find it odd at first, users will likely get used to it after a while. In addition, Apple is making this drawback in favor of a new technology that will improve reading notifications at a glance.

Besides that, they can always choose the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which also features thick bezels and a bigger body with a 49mm display—although it comes with a battery twice as big.

Despite the thicker bezels, Apple Watch Series 10 brings a new S10 SiP with Sleep Apnea Detection, improved built-in smart features, and a new titanium finish instead of stainless steel.

Below, BGR has a guide highlighting all the new features on Apple’s latest smartwatch.