I’m a longtime Mac user, but I’m jealous of this Windows 12 rumor

The Mac does more for me than any Windows computer could, especially considering I’m also a longtime iPhone user. The overall Apple experience is better for my productivity than Windows — not just for work, either. But there’s one area where Microsoft actually outperforms Apple in the short run: Built-in artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Earlier this year, I said that I envied the Copilot AI feature coming to Windows 11. It looks like that’s just the beginning, and Windows 12 might feature even bigger AI features than its predecessor. At least, it seems like Intel is very excited about 2024 bringing in a wave of upgrades thanks to the arrival of Windows 12.

Intel CFO David Zinsner attended a Citi analyst conference last month. He dropped this gem about next year’s products that PC Gamer picked up:

We actually think ’24 is going to be a pretty good year for client, in particular, because of the Windows refresh. And we still think that the installed base is pretty old and does require a refresh and we think next year may be the start of that, given the Windows catalyst. So we’re optimistic about how things will play out beginning in ’24.

The CFO never mentioned Windows 12 by name, as you can see above. But there’s no question that he’s referring to a major Windows release. And what could be so big to drive up Intel sales next year than Windows 12? On that note, what sort of features could Windows 12 deliver to motivate so many people to change the hardware?

After all, there’s nothing wrong with a laptop or desktop that can run Windows 11. You can’t keep using it for several years.

As The Verge points out, both Intel and Microsoft are getting ready for an operating system that has more AI features.

Intel’s Meteor Lake chips ship this December, featuring an AI coprocessor, among other improvements. Microsoft has been pushing its AI agenda all year, thanks to its big partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI.

It’s not just about having ChatGPT power its Bing Search product. Copilot is more than that. It’s a feature that gives us an early preview of what AI will do on a personal computer. It’s more than having AI generate wild imagery from text prompts, answer virtually any question, or summarize long documents.

AI can open the door to real voice-based computing that lets you perform various tasks by simply speaking, like taking screenshots, changing settings, and maybe even creating workflows for certain apps. Having a personal AI like that can elevate computing to new levels. And Copilot is only the beginning.

That’s why Windows 12 sounds so exciting to this user. There’s no telling when the Mac might offer more advanced AI features. It can’t be too long, but Microsoft certainly seems to have a lead on Apple here.

Conversely, this line of thinking made me realize quickly that the Vision Pro needs a ChatGPT equivalent. The spatial computer will feel even faster than traditional computers. You’ll interact with it by looking at objects and tapping your fingers. Add powerful AI that can respond to voice commands, and the Vision Pro would have no rivals.

The same AI could also run on all of Apple’s products, whether a Mac, iPhone, or iPad.

There’s a lot of speculation here, of course. But the signs point to 2024 being the year when Microsoft releases Windows 12, likely complete with a new slate of AI features.