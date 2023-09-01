IFA 2023: Sony launches Xperia 5 V and the camera blew my mind

During IFA 2023, Sony unveiled its latest Xperia 5 V smartphone. Positioned as the phone creators will choose, the Japanese company even compared this smartphone’s camera with the Alpha 7 III product, as both cameras are great in low-light ambient.

Sony says it’s bringing high-tech to Xperia 5 V, offering a bright 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, this device has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage – and it can be upgraded with a microSD card.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Sony claims this smartphone has a similar quality to its Bravia TVs. That said, I still think the design the company used with this phone by evidencing bezels is odd.

Unlike its predecessor, Sony is betting on a dual-set for its camera modules for the Xperia 5 V. The primary camera has an 1/1.35-inch 52MP resolution, the same as Xperia 1 V, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2, 16mm. Both use Zeiss optics lenses with Sony sensors, granting high-quality images and videos up to 4K at 120fps.

Also, the Japanese firm believes so much in this new set that it removed the telephoto lens as it’s now offering this technology with a digital zoom – like Google’s latest flagship Pixel phone. Sony says it’s better than its predecessor.

In addition to these camera specs, Sony is betting on a Video Creator app. The company says you can “create and edit videos in a few simple steps by selecting clips from your media library.” It has a similar interface to popular video editor apps such as Capcut and Instagram’s built-in editor.

Sony Xperia 5 V has an all-day battery life of 5,000 mAh and supports 33W fast and wireless charging. Although it’s the same as last year, the new processor will make it more efficient. You’ll also find a 3.5mm headphone jack in this product.

The new Xperia comes in Black, White, and Blue and is now available for 999 euros.