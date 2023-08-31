IFA 2023: Samsung announces 2nd-gen Freestyle projector and fresh new Food app

During its keynote at IFA 2023, Samsung announced the global release of the second generation of its Freestyle projector. With up to 100-inch projection images, it’s now possible to combine two Freestyle projectors for an image with up to 160-inch panoramic view or 120-inch vertical viewing experience.

This projector adds cloud gaming for the first time, so users can take advantage of their Xbox Game Pass subscription without requiring an Xbox. Besides Microsoft, Samsung Gaming Hub also offers games from NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Antstream Arcade, and Blacknut, with over 3,000 options.

Users must sync their favorite Bluetooth controller, set up The Freestyle point, and play.

“The Freestyle is one-of-a-kind in the market because it offers instant access to the same streaming entertainment apps that you enjoy on your Samsung TV. Plus, setup is simple, so you can easily project your favorite shows – and now even stream thousands of popular games – in high definition on the big screen anywhere, whether that’s right at home or if you’re like me, on weekend camping trips,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment & Display Division, Samsung Electronics America.

The Freestyle 2nd gen launch is imminent, and it will cost $799.99. On September 6, Samsung Gaming Hub users will be able to play Starfield with their Xbox Game Pass subscription on the new projector and selected smart TVs and monitors.

Samsung Food is now available in over 100 countries and eight different languages

Besides announcing The Freestyle 2nd gen projector, Samsung has revamped its Whisk app in favor of Samsung Food. This AI-powered food and recipe platform offers more than 160,000 recipes, and its personalized assistant helps users discover new dishes and tailors them according to their needs.

In addition, the service helps users control their cooking appliances while giving step-by-step guided cooking and allowing users to share their favorite recipes on social media.

“The food we enjoy and the way we prepare it are central to our daily lives, and we all love to cook and eat together,” said Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President and Head of the Service Biz Group of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics.

By the end of the year, Samsung plans to offer Samsung Health integration with Samsung Food so that users will be able to receive suggestions for diet management. Scheduled for implementation in 2024, Vision AI technology will enable Samsung Food to recognize food items and meals photographed through the camera and provide details about them, including nutrition information.