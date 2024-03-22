If you use Arlo security cameras, definitely add a video doorbell to your setup today

The smart home security market is now filled with tons of different brands, and many of them offer great products. When it comes to wire-free home security cameras, Arlo is still one of the most popular brands in the business after all these years. The company makes what are considered to be some of the best wireless security cameras and video doorbells on the market right now. Despite how popular they are though, there are a few problems with Arlo cameras — including one big one: They’re so, so expensive.

If you already have an Arlo setup but haven’t added a video doorbell to your system, today is definitely the day to pull the trigger. You’ll save as much as 62% on the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell right now.

For my main home security camera system at my house, I use an NVR system. You can read my Reolink PoE camera system review to learn more about the setup I use. I love having 24/7 recording so I don’t have to rely on the cloud. There are plenty of other benefits to an NVR system, too.

But my Reolink NVR isn’t the only system I use. I have PoE cameras around the outside of my home, but then I also have cameras inside. Since I didn’t want to pay to run tons of extra Ethernet all over my house, I opted for a wireless setup instead. I recently switched away from Arlo and explained why, but tons of people out there obviously still use Arlo cameras in their own homes.

In addition to the dozen or so wire-free Arlo cameras I used to have on the interior of my home, I also used an Arlo Essential Video Doorbell. If you don’t already have one, right now is the perfect time to buy one while it’s up to 62% off on sale.

I have personally tested more than 10 popular video doorbell models over the years. I’ve tried all the top brands, but I initially anded on the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell for several reasons.

This model obviously integrated perfectly with the rest of my Arlo system, and I get to enjoy many of the same features. That includes animated video clips that came with the motion detection alerts on my smartphone.

I also loved that the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell worked with the existing doorbell chime from my old conventional doorbell. Not all models support your original chime, but I didn’t want to have an extra wireless chime plugged in near my door. I ended up moving to a Reolink Video Doorbell to match the rest of my setup, but it doesn’t work with my old chime, which is a bummer.

The Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell is a terrific all-around option, and it’s on sale right now at the lowest price I’ve seen. Instead of $120, you can pick one up today for as little as $49.99.

Or, if you want the wireless option that doesn’t need to be used with your original doorbell wiring, it’s down to $69.99 instead of $87.

In addition to Arlo’s video doorbells, several wire-free Arlo cameras are also on sale right now. Two of my favorite deals are 36% off the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 2-pack and $50 off an Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera 3-pack.

Other models are discounted as well today, so it’s a good time to expand your Arlo setup.