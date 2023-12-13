If the iPhone 16 looks like this leak, Apple really gave up on good design

Early prototypes of the iPhone 16 seen by MacRumors show Apple will bring a few design changes to the upcoming standard models. The most notable change, as already covered by BGR, is Apple ditching the diagonal cameras for vertical ones.

The obvious reason is to expand the Spatial Video feature to more iPhone models, as Apple will aim to improve the popularity of the new Apple Vision Pro. To record in this new format, the main and ultra-wide lenses are required to be positioned vertically.

But, according to MacRumors, among the possible new designs for the iPhone 16 is an iPhone X-like style. Although I’m not against how the iPhone X looks, Apple would keep the iPhone 15-like nodule but with a single piece with two lenses. It’s not a great choice, as you can see below.

Image source: MacRumors

Besides that, Apple is testing a few changes to the iPhone 16 buttons. According to the publication, Apple is testing new yellow, pink, and midnight colors. Each variant has different buttons being tested.

Yellow: iPhone 16 with an Action Button, unified volume button, and ‌iPhone‌ X-style camera design

iPhone 16 with an Action Button, unified volume button, and ‌iPhone‌ X-style camera design Pink: Action button and separate mechanical volume buttons. iPhone 12-style camera design

Action button and separate mechanical volume buttons. iPhone 12-style camera design Midnight: Larger Action Button and new Capture button. iPhone 12-style camera design

As always, Apple is testing several prototypes, and it’s unclear what configurations will be available for the final user. That said, it’s interesting that the company plans to add the Action button to the regular models while testing this mysterious Capture button, which is unclear what it will do.

We also don’t know if Apple will opt for haptic buttons instead of mechanical ones, but at least we know the company is testing. We’ll have a more accurate view of the upcoming models in the following months.

That said, there’s a lot we already know from rumors and reports, as you can read in our complete guide below.