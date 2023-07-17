I wanted the purple iPhone 14 Pro last September, and I got it. But color is the last thing I consider when buying a new iPhone. The features and storage options are more important, and I’m willing to go for whatever color is in stock when I place my order as soon as preorders go live. But with the iPhone 15 series two months away, it looks like we’re getting a pink model this year.

As someone who got the pink iPhone 6s when it came out, I wouldn’t mind a pink iPhone 15, assuming I decide to upgrade to the next-gen iPhone.

Again, the iPhone color is the least of my worries, particularly if I use a case with the device. Even with the pink iPhone 6s, I first ensured the storage choice I wanted was in stock before selecting the color.

Nearly a decade later, the iPhone 15 might get a pink version if prominent leaker ShrimpApplePro is to be believed.

The leaker posted a message to Weibo, which lists various color options for the cheaper iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. Pink is just one of the options, along with midnight, starlight, green, yellow, and red.

There’s no guarantee that this is the full color palette for the iPhone 15. And Apple might release a different color option midway through the sales cycle. But we did see at least one earlier rumor mentioning the pink color option.

Extra color for poor people iPhone 15 will be green, yellow and pink

So,

– Midnight

– Starlight

– Green

– Yellow

– Pink

– Product (RED)

? pic.twitter.com/qMo1hzN9ep — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) July 15, 2023

Also, a more exciting iPhone 15 rumor claims Apple will give the more affordable iPhones the frosted glass treatment. They’ll look more like the iPhone 14 Pros than their predecessors, which feature glossy glass panels on the back.

The “problem” with the pink iPhone 15 option is that it’s not coming to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. I said before that I could have purchased the iPhone 14 instead of the iPhone 14 Pro, and I would have had a similarly great experience.

Assuming for a second I’d be willing to upgrade my iPhone 14 Pro after one year of use, it makes no sense to go for the iPhone 15. That’s because the iPhone 15 will essentially be a repackaged iPhone 14 Pro when it comes to specs. Things would be different if I were to upgrade from an older model, say an iPhone 11 or 12. The iPhone 15 hardware would be a noticeable improvement.

As for the iPhone 15 Pro color options, there’s talk of a dark red hue that buyers will be interested in this year.

Finally, I will remind you of another great thing about the iPhone 15 series as a whole. Apple is moving to USB-C connectors. That’s absolutely an amazing upgrade to look forward to, significantly more important than color choices. Still, it’s an upgrade I’m willing to postpone getting. It’s increasingly likely that I’ll use the iPhone 14 Pro for at least one more year.