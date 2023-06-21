I hope Apple Vision Pro lets me experience ABBA’s Voyage concert again

Vision Pro, Apple’s first spatial computer, will debut in the US in early 2024. While getting my hands on one before 2025 will be almost impossible, I can only dream about all the possibilities this mixed-reality headset will unlock.

Most important, in my opinion, is reliving one of the best experiences I had: attending ABBA’s Voyage concert in London. The ABBAtar show was one of the most immersive, joyful, and realistic experiences I have ever had with holograms and all these shiny new techs people talk about.

I was in tears from the moment they started playing The Visitors to the last song. Seeing one of my favorite bands in the world reunited once again as if they were in their primetime? Wow, count me in.

This thought made me realize that not only is the ABBA’s Voyage concert completely ready for the Apple Vision Pro, but there’s a world of wonders that this headset could unveil for its users. Currently, a main feature that a concert like ABBA’s Voyage could take advantage of is the Immersive Videos experiences.

Image source: Apple Inc.

For the release of the Apple Vision Pro, the company will add 180-degreed 3D 8K recordings captured with Spatial Audio for a realistic experience – as if the user was there. As many journalists that tried the Vision Pro headset said, this product is begging for a concert-like experience – and ABBA is one of the few artists that already have everything ready.

That said, I don’t think ABBA’s Voyage concert would be available as soon as the Vision Pro headset is out. The artists are profiting absurdly from the shows – and their built arena will continue receiving the presentations for at least another year. But I do believe they could eventually expand the experience for more people – and the Apple Vision Pro is the way to do that.

This product is said to deliver the immersive, in-person experience I was able to try on two occasions – which could also align with ABBA’s vision of their concert.

While I can only speculate, I’m left with the “what ifs” of what I would do if I had the Apple Vision Pro, such as watching 4K ABBA music videos. The future looks exciting.