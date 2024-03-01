Word on the street is that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 foldable phones during an event in early July. Samsung reportedly wants to have these new phones out in stores before the Summer Olympic Games start. The Korean giant is a big sponsor of the popular sporting event and will no doubt advertise the phones aggressively. We’ve also seen design leaks for both the Fold 6 and Flip 6 floating around, detailing important changes for the two devices.

Furthermore, a variety of rumors earlier this year said that Samsung would release a cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 in addition to the regular model. The goal is to compete better in China and other international markets against similar foldable phones.

With all of that in mind, here’s why I’m concerned about recent rumors claiming that a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra might be on the way.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra dominated Barcelona as Samsung plastered the city with ads. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is one of the best flagships coming out of MWC. Having “Ultra” in the name means the device is the most powerful device the company has to offer.

Therefore, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra might be good news. Well-known Samsung leaker Ice Universe was excited on X about a different leaker’s scoop regarding the phone. Roland Quandt learned that Samsung might be working on an Ultra version of the Fold 6.

The implication is that, rather than cutting the price of one of the upcoming Fold 6 models, Samsung will increase it. As a reminder, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 starts at around $1,800 before any discounts. An Ultra is bound to cost a few hundred dollars more than that. I am just speculating based on Quandt’s report.

What will Samsung offer buyers ready to pay for the Ultra? Is it a thinner design? A better display? Maybe a camera more similar to the Galaxy S24 Ultra? That hasn’t leaked yet.

Display analyst Ross Young, who is often accurate with his screen-related predictions about mobile devices, also reacted to the report. He said he heard one important difference between the two Fold 6 devices. One would feature an S Pen. The other wouldn’t.

One with pen input and one without. Those are the primary differences I have heard of. Have you heard of any others? — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) February 28, 2024

That’s actually the kind of “upgrade” that might benefit the Galaxy S Ultra. Dropping the stylus to increase the battery life and remove the squared corners. But I digress.

Ross’s comment implies that he has also heard of two Galaxy Z Fold 6 devices. But not necessarily that one will become an “Ultra.”

I’m a fan of foldables, but not a fan of the entry price, especially for the Fold-type variants. A cheaper Galaxy Z Fold 6 version certainly sounds more exciting.

Then again, Samsung might always surprise buyers. Maybe the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be cheaper, while the Ultra would simply inherit the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s starting price.

If the launch estimations are correct, manufacturing should start well ahead of that early July launch event. We’ll see more leaks in the coming months, including reports from Korea and Europe detailing the local price points for the next generation of foldables.