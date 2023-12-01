How to secure the perfect Apple gift and help fight HIV/AIDS this holiday season

A few weeks ago, Apple published its holiday gift shopping guide in addition to new policies for the festivity season. If you still haven’t secured the perfect Apple gift for yourself, your friends, or your family members, you might want to enter the Apple Store from today until December 4, as Apple is marking World AIDS Day by celebrating (RED) and offering extra help when you make in-app purchases of three popular games.

Since 2006, Apple has partnered with (RED) to support the Global Fund in the fight against HIV/AIDS. When customers buy (PRODUCT)RED products, a portion of the proceeds goes to the Global Fund, which uses 100 percent of Apple’s contribution to fund HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.

Over the last 17 years, Apple customers have helped raise more than a quarter of a billion dollars, giving millions of people access to lifesaving antiretroviral treatment and HIV testing and helping HIV-positive mothers prevent passing the virus on to their babies.

This year, if you make in-app purchases on MONOPOLY GO!, Gardenscapes, and EA Sports FC Mobile, these proceeds will go directly to the Global Fund. Additionally, now through December 8, Apple will donate $1 for every purchase made using Apple Pay on apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store location.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Secure the perfect Apple gift with (RED)

The holiday season is always the perfect time to gift the ones you love. By gifting (PRODUCT)RED, part of the proceeds go to support the Global Fund in the fight against HIV/AIDS. These are the products that help fight this disease:

iPhone 13 lineup

iPhone 14 lineup

iPhone SE 3

Silicone Cases with MagSafe

Apple Watch Series 9

Beats Solo3

By purchasing these products up to December 21, you can get the perfect Apple gift in time for the festivities.