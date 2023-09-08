One of the most useful things about ChatGPT Plus is the fact that you can use different plugins to get more out of OpenAI’s generative AI tool. One of the best features that OpenAI had brought to ChatGPT was the ability to browse the web with Bing.

Unfortunately, OpenAI disabled that feature in July and has yet to bring it back. In the meantime, here are some ways you can connect ChatGPT to the internet.

Why did ChatGPT disable Browse with Bing?

OpenAI disabled the Browse with Bing feature because many users had discovered a way to bypass paywalls on various websites using the feature. To avoid any issues, OpenAI dropped the feature and is working to figure out how to stop that from happening.

In the meantime, you’ll need to find another way to enjoy ChatGPT on the web.

How to connect ChatGPT to the Internet

There are, of course, a few different ways you can connect ChatGPT to the internet. From Chrome extensions to ChatGPT plugins, let’s look at a few easy ways to connect to the internet and start using the generative power of GPT-4 with online results.

Use WebChatGPT extension

One useful way to browse the internet and enjoy the generative capabilities of ChatGPT is to make use of extensions for browsers. These extensions come in several flavors, but WebChatGPT is one of the most talked about online. You can install the extension from the Chrome Web Store.

Once installed, simply head to ChatGPT’s website and log into your OpenAI account. From here, look for the toggle at the bottom. This will allow you to browse the web directly from ChatGPT, and you won’t need to have ChatGPT Plus to make it happen.

Use KeyMate.AI Search plugin

One way you can start using the internet with ChatGPT is to make use of plugins like KeyMate.AI Search. While there are many free options, ChatGPT Plus and the latest version of KeyMate.AI offer a more refined and better-performing search option.

To install KeyMate.AI, you only need to head to the Plugin Store under ChatGPT’s GPT-4 option. Here you can search for KeyMate.AI specifically and then choose to install it. You can only install ChatGPT plugins like KeyMate.AI if you’re subscribed to ChatGPT Plus, which is $20 monthly.