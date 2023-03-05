Here’s why you shouldn’t buy Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro

Last year, Apple released a new generation of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, this time powered with the M2 chip. While this computer offers around 20-30% improved performance compared to its M1 counterpart, the Cupertino firm shouldn’t even have announced this product in the first place. Here are the main reasons:

It has an outdated design: The 13-inch MacBook Pro offers the same design as its Intel models. While the only benefit for some users might be the Touch Bar, it lacks several new features, such as a better display, an improved webcam, and several new ports, including the MagSafe, which helps you preserve your Mac in case you step in its cable.

It has the same specs as the MacBook Air: Not only does the MacBook Pro offer the same M2 processor as the MacBook Air, but it costs $100 more. In this case, you’re paying more for fewer features but for a Pro name on your computer instead.

That said, of all the Macs Apple currently sells, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip is the most controversial. For example, you could say that it doesn’t make sense for the company to offer the Mac Studio and the M2 Mac mini, as the M1 Max, compared to the M2 Pro, are very similar. That said, one could upgrade to an M1 Ultra Mac Studio or be satisfied with an M2 Mac mini.

For the 13-inch MacBook Pro, this logic doesn’t apply.

A MacBook Pro in a sea of Air models

2022 MacBook Air Design. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

When Apple introduced the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 chip in 2020, it made some sense, as the redesigned models, which came out in 2021, didn’t exist. But after Apple introduced the 14-inch and 16-inch versions of the MacBook Pro with more capable processors, a redesign, and new ports, this Mac just looked too outdated.

With the M2 chips, things got weird. Apple still sells the M1 MacBook Air for $999 and the M2 MacBook Air for $1,199. For $1,299, you pay more and take less for the 13-inch MacBook Pro. So the question is, why does Apple still sell a “low-end” MacBook Pro if it has plenty of Air options?

The answer is simple: some users prefer to say they have a MacBook Pro instead of a MacBook Air. Although it sounds dumb, this is the only reason. If you say you choose the MacBook Pro for the fan, you should get a higher-end model. If you do not use all of its powers, then a MacBook Air is more than enough.

And, again, paying $100 less for the MacBook Air brings you more value than an outdated computer with a Pro brand.

That said, if you’re considering buying a new Mac soon, go for the M2 MacBook Air. And if you need real power, get the 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro. You’re welcome.