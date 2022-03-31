The Grid Game Boy gives you a better look at the original Game Boy

Want a better look at a piece of gaming history? Grid Studio may have become well-known for its deconstructed smartphones, but the company makes other pieces of art too — like the Grid Game Boy, which allows you to show your love of gaming in a well-designed and classy-looking display.

The original Game Boy changed the face of gaming. It certainly wasn’t the first handheld gaming device, but it proved that gaming on the go could not only be mainstream but as fun as playing on a console. A clear line can be drawn between the first Game Boy, and devices like the Nintendo Switch, which continue to make Nintendo millions.

I started my journey to become a Pokemon Master on the original Game Boy, and I spent countless hours playing Tetris. As such, I jumped at the chance to check out the Grid Game Boy for myself.

Grid Game Boy design

If you own or have seen any of Grid Studio’s other pieces before, then you have an idea of what this piece will look like. One of the things I love about it is that it’s the same size as the iPhone and Apple Watch pieces, which means that it’ll look right at home alongside other Grid Studio pieces you might have. Some of Grid Studio’s pieces are different sizes, but they all offer the classy-looking black frame that helps highlight the interior pieces.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Putting the Grid Game Boy next to the Grid 1, it’s easy to see how far miniaturized tech has come over the years — but still get an appreciation for the complexity of the Game Boy. You’ll find a relatively large speaker, a view at how the buttons connect to the main boards, and that classic two-tone gray exterior. It’s all well-laid out and labeled, so you’ll know exactly what you’re looking at.

Grid Game Boy pricing and availability

The Grid Game Boy is available straight from the Grid Studio website, and at the time of this writing, it was in stock — unlike some of Grid Studio’s other pieces. Also at the time of this writing, the it was available for $269.

Grid Studio says that the price of the Grid Game Boy may change though. According to the company, it’s getting harder and harder to source the devices needed to create pieces like this, and as such, the price will go up by $10 every 100 sold.

Conclusions

The Grid Game Boy is an excellent way to show your passion for gaming. It also makes an excellent gift for the gamer in your life. You can get the Grid Game Boy for yourself straight from the Grid Studio website.