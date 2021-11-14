Give the gift of tech history with the Grid Studio Grid 1

The smartphone has come a long way over the past 15 years or so. The roots of the smartphone date back to way before the first iPhone, but the original iPhone represents the concept of the smartphone coming to mainstream consciousness. The Grid Studio Grid 1 celebrates that history in a beautifully crafted, deconstructed frame that will look great in any home.

Grid Studio has been building homages to classic tech for some time now. Perhaps the coolest is the Grid 1, which specifically details the build of the original iPhone. It’s a marvel to look at, especially if you’ve been interested in mobile tech for a while.

Grid Studio Grid 1 design

The Grid Studio Grid 1 fits perfectly with the Apple design language. The Grid 1 features a nice black frame with a white background, featuring not only the parts included in the iPhone, but also labels and measurements. That helps give a better look at how everything fits into the body of the device.

Everything is in there. There’s the main body, obviously, along with the main board, headphone socket (RIP), camera module, and so on. Take a look at the iPhone in your pocket, and it’s easy to see how far things have come. The camera module, for example, is much larger than it was back then. There’s no longer a headphone socket, and the charger connector is now totally different, thanks to the fact that it’s now a Lightning connector. And, the humble Home button, which didn’t even support Touch ID back then, is gone.

Overall, however, the original iPhone is obviously an iPhone. The device features that classic glossy Apple logo, and the brushed metal and black two-tone exterior. It’s a look that has long since been left behind, but is still very easy to recognize.

Grid Studio Grid 1 price and availability

The Grid Studio Grid 1 is in and out of stock from the Grid Studio website. When it is in stock, it costs between $399 and $599. It makes sense. Grid Studio has to source those iPhones, which at this point, are both rare and valuable. If you’re interested in getting the Grid 1 for yourself, we recommend heading to the Grid Studio website and hitting the “Notify When Available” button, if it’s not already in stock.

Of course, while you’re there, it’s worth checking out Grid Studio’s other offerings. The company boasts expanded views at the original Game Boy, the Apple Watch, lots of other iPhone models, Android phones, and more. No matter what part of tech you’re passionate about, Grid Studio should offer something for you.

Conclusions

The Grid Studio Grid 1 is an excellent gift for the tech-lover in your life, or for yourself if you’re the one that’s interested in tech.