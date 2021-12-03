The Grid Watch 1st Gen offers an incredible look at the first Apple Watch

While the original Apple Watch may not have had as big of an impact as the original iPhone did, it certainly had a massive impact on the tech world in general. The Apple Watch is still considered to be the best wearable, now on its seventh generation. Grid Studio has a number of pieces that celebrate the Apple Watch, but perhaps none are as cool as the Grid Watch 1st Gen, which showcases the first Apple Watch model.

Grid Studio is no stranger to celebrating tech history. The company offers a huge range of deconstructed gadgets, including the original iPhone, the Game Boy, the Samsung Galaxy S, and more. It’s really a cool product — and a perfect holiday gift for the tech-lover in your life.

Grid Watch 1st Gen design

The Grid Watch 1st Gen looks similar to Grid Studio’s other pieces. That’s to say, it has a white background, with a sleek black frame. It’s a classy look, and the absence of too much color not only gives it a nice minimalistic feel but also means that it should look good in any setting. Theoretically, you could put the display in another frame of the same size, if you want, but you’d have to ensure that it properly holds the backing with the pieces glued onto it.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Of course, the reason to buy this is less about the frame, and more about the deconstructed Apple Watch. The Grid Watch 1st Gen offers a beautifully crafted look at the internals of the Apple Watch, with labels for each component.

It’s actually pretty interesting to see where the Apple Watch started, and where it is now. Since 2015, the Apple Watch has gotten a range of new sensors, a much larger display, and more. Grid Studio doesn’t yet offer expanded views at Apple Watch models past the Apple Watch Series 1, but eventually, it will be interesting to see the differences between the first Apple Watch and newer Apple Watch models.

Mounting the Grid Watch 1st Gen was relatively easy. The display has a number of hooks on the back that you can use to mount it, though you may have to measure out exactly where to put nails into the wall.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Grid Watch 1st Gen price and availability

The Grid Watch 1st Gen isn’t overly expensive, which is nice. It comes at $199, and much of that price has to do with the fact that Grid Studio has to source the Apple Watch devices in the first place to make the product. That’s actually a pretty great price for what is essentially a piece of tech history.

As of the time of this writing, the Grid Watch 1st Gen wasn’t available for purchase, but the Grid Watch 1, which is of the Apple Watch Series 1, is available. And, it’s available at a cheaper $169.

Conclusions

The Grid Watch 1st Gen is a great way to get a well-designed piece of tech history in your home. Perhaps even better is the fact that it serves as a great gift for the tech fan in your life. You can buy it for yourself here.