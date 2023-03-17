Google’s Pixel 8 might be able to fix your blurry videos

With all of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro design leaks dropping on a daily basis, it was only a matter of time before the phone’s exclusive features started leaking as well.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google Photos is testing a new unblur feature for video. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro already feature a tool to fix blurry photos, but now the company appears to be taking what they learned from that and trying to apply the same idea to videos.

While the feature was not active when 9to5Google tested it, it’s clear that the company is working on it. As far as when it could be revealed, the outlet predicts that it could be an exclusive feature for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which are expected to be released this fall.

Given the attention Google has been giving Photo Unblur, attempting to popularize the phrase “Fixed on Pixel,” it’s no surprise to see the company expand to support videos. In all likelihood, Video Unblur may also be a Pixel series exclusive, perhaps debuting later this year on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Nothing in the code currently ties Video Unblur to the Pixel series, but it’s clearly still early in development.

While Google recently rolled out its Magic Eraser tool to all Pixel devices and even iPhones, it has kept the photo unblur feature exclusive to the latest Pixel phones. It won’t be surprising to see the company do the same when it rolls out the unblur feature for videos.

Today’s report comes in the same week that the design of the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro both leaked. Those phones, along with the also leaked Pixel 7a, could be revealed at Google I/O 2023 which the company is hosting on May 10th.