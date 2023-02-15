Google says the Pixel 7 Pro’s scrolling issue is getting fixed in a software update

If you have the Pixel 7 Pro and have been experiencing a scrolling issue that could be described as stuttery, janky, or sticky, Google has a software update coming for you.

As reported by Android Police, many Pixel 7 Pro owners have been reporting a lack of smoothness when scrolling with their phones. After four months of the phone being in the wild with this issue, Google has finally acknowledged and promised a fix for the problem.

A company engineer took to the Google issue tracker website, saying that “we are aware of this issue and working on improvements for an upcoming software update.”

Over at the Pixel 7’s jittery scrolling thread on the Google issue tracker, a company engineer noted, “We are aware of this issue and working on improvements for an upcoming software update.” This is the first time since the phone’s release in over four months that Google has accepted that its latest Pixel has some scrolling-related problem. Google will likely incorporate a fix for the Pixel 7’s scrolling woes in the upcoming March 2023 Feature Drop.

While the issue is still present for any users on the public release of Android 13, the report notes that some users on the latest beta have already noticed the issue disappear, so the company appears to already be working on the issue in the background.

Based on the recent user feedback in the issue tracker, Google seems to have worked silently in the background on fixing the jittery scrolling problem in the latest QPR2 betas. The issue does not seem to surface as frequently now, though it can be reproduced in some edge cases. Some Pixel 7 users also report seeing no improvement in the wildly inconsistent scrolling inertia on the latest Android 13 QPR2 beta build, so your mileage may vary.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launched back in October 2022. The two phones were unveiled at a streamed event from Google that also introduced the Pixel Watch and the upcoming Pixel Tablet.