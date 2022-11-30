Gmail and Google Calendar could get standalone apps for the Pixel Watch

If you’ve ever wanted more out of the Gmail and Google Calendar experience on your smartwatch, the company may be finally doing something about that.

For anyone using any smartwatch running Wear OS or Google’s new Pixel Watch, you’ve likely realized that the experience when it comes to Gmail and Google Calendar is lacking on the wrist. The Google Calendar experience is currently run through an Agenda app that has limited functionality in terms of what you can actually do with calendar events.

Things get even more limited when it comes to Gmail. Right now, there isn’t any kind of dedicated app to enable any kind of functionality related to email for the Google service. You’re only able to receive push notifications from your phone and, if you dismiss them, there is no way to reference them anywhere else on the watch.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google may be looking to fix that. The company is rumored to be working on a dedicated app for both Gmail and Google Calendar that won’t come to just the Pixel Watch but Wear OS as well for all Android smartwatch users to enjoy.

According to the report, testing of the apps are happening on Pixel Watch, a likely move from Google as the company is known for releasing certain updates for the Pixel lineup before other Android devices.

Since our recent post advocating for both apps on the platform, we’ve learned that Google is testing both Gmail and Calendar for Wear OS. The experience has been described as “full” to us, though we weren’t able to find out whether this involves event creation or composing new emails. Meanwhile, testing is unsurprisingly occurring on the Pixel Watch.

It’s currently unclear when or if the dedicated Gmail and Google Calendar app will find its way to Wear OS and the Pixel Watch, but it will be a much appreciated addition if it does.