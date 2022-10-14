Google Pixel Fold leak reveals new details about the display

Sooner or later, every major smartphone vendor will try its luck with a foldable phone. While Samsung currently has a stranglehold on the market, Apple and Google may debut foldables of their own in the coming years. Rumors of a Pixel Fold have been swirling for years, but the pace of leaks has started to pick up lately. For example, on Friday, 91mobiles shared a bunch of new details about the display of the rumored Pixel Fold.

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski tells 91mobiles that the external and internal displays of the Pixel Fold will be made by Samsung. The main folding screen will have a resolution of 1840 x 2208, up to 1200 nits peak brightness, and an average brightness of 800 nits. He also claims that the dimensions of the display will be 123mm x 148mm.

He also says that the display will support a high refresh rate, possibly up to 120Hz.

For the sake of comparison, let’s take a peek at the display of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The main screen of Samsung’s latest flagship foldable phone has a resolution of 1812 x 2176, which is slightly lower than that of the Pixel Fold. Despite having a higher resolution, the Pixel Fold is apparently smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which measures 130.1mm x 155.1mm.

Previously, Wojciechowski claimed the Pixel Fold would feature three rear cameras. Android 13 QPR1 beta code had references to an IMX787 primary lens, an S5K3J1 telephoto lens, and an IMX386 ultrawide lens. The code also pointed to an IMX355 lens inside the fold.

Google recently announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch at its Made by Google launch event, but failed to mention a foldable device. Last week, DSCC CEO Ross Young said on Twitter that the device might finally debut in the first quarter of 2023.

