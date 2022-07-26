Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel foldable camera specs may have leaked

Google made an unexpected move at I/O 2022 a few months ago in an attempt to put a stop to all the Pixel rumors floating around. The company unveiled its new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet designs, which were already popping up in rumors at the time. But that hasn’t stopped leaks. And now, a developer might have stumbled upon the camera specs for multiple upcoming Pixel devices, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Tablet, and the first Pixel foldable phone.

The latter is the only upcoming Pixel device that Google isn’t ready to tease. In fact, recent rumors say that Google might cancel the launch of the device for the second year in a row. But the new finding indicates that Google is indeed still working on foldable devices.

The camera experience is probably one of the top two reasons to buy a Pixel device over a different Android device. The other is that Pixel phones will always run a clean version of Android OS, which will get OS updates before other phones.

That’s why the camera specs for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are so important. Google will surely deliver various software improvements for this year’s cameras, and the hardware upgrades will also come in handy.

The same goes for the Pixel foldable phone, regardless of when Google decides to release it.

As for the Pixel Tablet, the camera experience can’t and won’t rival smartphones. But camera specs for the tablet also leaked.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro camera specs

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski obtained the camera specs for various unreleased Pixel devices from Google’s own code, despite the company’s best efforts to hide identifying information.

First of all, it's important to mention that figuring out this information wasn't trivial – Google has actually obfuscated all the sensors' names in their code (which is the source of all this) in order to stop leaks from data diggers like myself, however that isn’t enough. — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) July 25, 2022

That’s how he figured out the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will feature a 50-megapixel Isocell GN1 sensor. The accompanying ultra-wide camera will be a 12-megapixel IMX381 sensor from Sony. That means Google will use the same two sensors as it did on the Pixel 6.

But the Pixel 7 will get better selfie camera specs than last year’s Pixel. We’re apparently looking at a Samsung 3J1 11-megapixel sensor. The Pixel 6 phones had 8-megapixel front-facing sensors.

Also of note, the Pixel 7 Pro will deliver a different telephoto lens than its predecessor. The code leak points to a Samsung Isocell GM1 sensor with 48-megapixel resolution. The GM1 will apparently replace the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor in the Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pixel tablet

No tablet will match the camera specs of a phone, so don’t expect the Pixel Tablet to have the same hardware as the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. But the leak tells us Google will look to Sony for tablet camera sensors.

The Pixel Tablet will apparently rock Sony’s 8-megapixel IMX355 sensor on the front and back. That’s the sensor Google has used for selfie cameras on Pixel phones in the past.

Pixel prototypes and foldables

Details are even more exciting for the unannounced Pixel phones that Google is working on. The developer found two different devices that are in development alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. And they feature specs that are different from the upcoming flagships.

The Pixel foldable rocks a 50-megapixel GN1 sensor, 12-megapixel IMX363 sensor, and a 12-megapixel IMX386 ultra-wide camera. Again, we’re looking at a combination of Samsung and Sony sensors for the rear camera setup. On the front, there’s the same 8-megapixel IMX355 sensor that the tablet is getting.

If the leak is accurate, then the first foldable Pixel won’t match the camera specs of the Pixel 7.

Finally, there’s a Pixel “Lynx” device that has different camera hardware than the Pixel 7 and the foldable device. Wojciechowski says the handset features the same 50-megapixel Isocell GN1 primary camera as the Pixel 7. The specs are different for the secondary camera, however.

We’re looking at a 64-megapixel IMX787 shooter from Sony. The Japanese giant is apparently also supplying a 13-megapixel IMX712 selfie camera for this mysterious Pixel phone.

More Pixel coverage: For more Pixel news, visit our Pixel 7 guide.