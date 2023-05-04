Google may tease the Pixel 8 flagship phone next week at I/O 2023

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Google I/O 2023 is almost upon us, and that means two things: hardware and AI announcements are coming. ChatGPT is Google’s main concern, and I/O is the chance for the company to unveil the next version of Bard and other AI products that Google is working on. But Pixel fans will be waiting for Google’s hardware announcements coming at the show. The Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold will be two I/O 2023 highlights, but the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 might also appear in teasers.

The Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold appeared in so many leaks in recent weeks that their launch seems imminent. Google already teased that the Pixel 7a will be available for purchase on May 11th in India. That’s May 10th in the US, or the first day of I/O 2023, when the exciting mid-range phone will be unveiled.

As for the Pixel Fold, we know everything there is to know about Google’s foldable handset. But you’ll have to wait a bit longer to get your hands on one. According to recent leaks, the Pixel Fold will not hit stores for several weeks.

Despite the buzz around the 7a and Fold, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be Google’s main flagship phones of the year.

The upcoming Google event should also deliver Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 news as a teaser. Just like last year’s I/O edition, which teased the Pixel 7 series. This is Google’s way of dealing with Pixel rumors, which tend to be accurate.

Google I/O 2023 is turning out to be a mini Hardware launch for H1.



With the following product launches:



– Pixel 7a

– Pixel Fold

– Pixel Tablet

– Pixel Buds A-Series (Blue)

– Pixel 8 series (*Teaser)



Which product are you looking forward to? — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 3, 2023

It’s not just speculation. A leaker claims that the Pixel 8 series will be part of Google’s hardware announcements at I/O. According to Yogesh Brar, Google has five Pixel reveals planned for its I/O keynote.

Four of them will be products that will go on sale very soon. In addition to the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold, Google will also launch the Pixel Tablet it teased last year, as well as a blue version of the Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earphones.

The Pixel 8 series will only see a teaser, which will likely confirm the leaked Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 designs. That’s right; we already have Pixel 8 rumors out there. In addition to design renders, leaks say Pixel 8 phones might feature software that can unblur videos. The Pixel 8 handsets might also use AI to deal with spam calls.

Since AI will be a major topic at I/O, we expect Google to demo new AI features using unreleased devices — like Pixel 8 phones carefully hidden inside a case that obscures the new design.