Gmail’s new AI feature is ready to help you write emails on iOS and Android

As Google pushes its Workspace Labs features for users, Gmail has now received the long-awaited Help Me Write function (via 9to5Google). As of now, this feature is available for enrolled testers of Workspace Labs, and like on the desktop, it will prompt once you start working on a new message.

When you first start a message, Gmail tells you to try the Help Me Write feature – although it says you shouldn’t include personal, confidential, or sensitive information while using Workspace Labs features. “Our features are early and experimental. To improve Google services, human reviewers may read, annotate, and process your Workspace Labs interactions data.”

With that in mind, this might not be the best time to ask your boss for a raise or prepare an important presentation message by using this feature.

That said, you need to enter a prompt and tap the “Create” button to start composing your new message. Once everything is ready, you can tap on “Refine” to improve the message. It’s possible to formalize, elaborate, shorten, write a draft, or even select the “I’m Feeling Lucky” button.

Afterward, Gmail will ask you to replace the old message with AI-generative text. If you think it looks good, then you are ready to go.

9to5Google notes that this feature is rolling out for Android and iOS users enrolled in the Workspace Labs feature, but it’s still not available with the Google Docs mobile apps, meaning people will have to wait a little longer to work on documents together using this new feature.

In addition, Google is working on Android 14, which was unveiled early this year and received more features during the Google I/O conference in May. Soon, Android users will benefit from Photo Picker, Notification Flashes, Lock Screen customizations, Magic Compose, and more.