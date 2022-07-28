Galaxy Z Fold 4 price and preorder deals leak in Korea

Samsung will unveil its next-gen foldable phones on August 10th as it continues to try to make the most of a market where it has no real competition. The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have appeared in numerous leaks so far, to the point where we think we know everything there is to know about the two handsets. The newest rumor comes from Korea, providing price and preorder details for both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

How much will the Galaxy Z Fold 4 cost?

Recent rumors from Europe gave us somewhat good news about Samsung’s pricing plans for the new foldables. We learned that the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be €50 (about $50) more expensive than last year’s model.

This implied the 256GB Fold 4 might not start at $1,799 in the US as the Fold 3 did. However, unlike last year, Samsung will reportedly have a 128GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 version in stock. If the European price leak is accurate, the Fold 4 might still start at $1,799 in the US before deals and discounts. But buyers will only get half the storage for that price.

A new report from Naver details the pricing structure for the Fold 4 and Flip 4 in Korea. According to the site, Samsung will not raise the prices for the Fold 4.

The 256GB model will sell for 1,998,700 won in the region, just like its predecessor. If the report is accurate, the 512GB model will cost 2,097,700 won in Korea. That implies Samsung will set the starting price for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at around $1,799. That’s what the cheapest Fold 3 cost last year, before preorder deals.

Samsung is reportedly looking to push sales of foldable devices despite inflation concerns. That’s why it’s keeping prices in place for one more year. However, the report says pricing might vary depending on the market and exchange rate.

[Confirmed Prices of Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4]

Galaxy Z Fold4 (256GB): ￦1,998,700 (Likely $1799.99)

Galaxy Z Fold4 (512GB): ￦2,097,700 (Likely $1899.99)

Galaxy Z Flip4 (256GB): ￦1,299,000 (About $996)

Galaxy Z Flip4 (512GB): ￦1,398,000 (About $1072) https://t.co/NNVN55IY1b — Dohyun Kim (@dohyun854) July 28, 2022

Flip 4 price also leaked

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 might not see a price bump in Korea, but Samsung will raise the price for the Flip 4.

Prices start at 1,299,000 won for the 256GB version, or 45,000 won (about $35) more expensive than last year. The report is in line with at least one report from Europe that suggested a price increase might be in order.

This could translate to a price hike of about $50 for the US market. As a reminder, the Flip 3 started at $999 last year. Any price hike would get the starting price over that $1,000 mark.

Samsung expects to sell more Galaxy Z Flip 4 units than Fold 4. This could explain the higher price. It’s more expensive to manufacture phones in this economy. Also, Samsung might be looking to raise revenue from the foldable handsets.

Preorder details leaked

As high as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 prices might be, Samsung will do everything it can to drop them via preorder promotions. The company already offers up to $200 Samsung credit for reservations, which do not force buyers to commit to purchase anything. However, only half of that creditcomes with a Fold 4 or Flip 4 preorder.

Once the phones launch, Samsung will have additional preorder deals in place. The offers for Korea have leaked, according to the same Naver. Buyers who preorder one of the two foldable flagships after the August 10th event will get a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2, a protective case, and one year of Samsung Care+ extended warranty.