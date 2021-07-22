Galaxy Z Fold 3 price leak suggests expensive entry price

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has an official launch date. Samsung announced earlier this week the August 11th Unpacked event, where it’ll unveil new Galaxy-branded devices. The new Fold model is the highlight of the show, considering all the recent rumors. The foldable handset should be more durable than its predecessors. And some rumors said Samsung would offer buyers better prices. The Korean giant’s most recent move made us question the earlier Galaxy Z Fold 3 price rumors. And we have a new leak that suggests a high entry price for Samsung’s newest foldable. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 might be more affordable, however.

Let’s remember the Fold 2 and Flip

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 cost $2,000 (£1,799, AU$2,999) at launch, but Samsung has cut the price since then. The European Fold 2 price hovered around €2,020. That’s a key detail because the new leak comes from the EU region.

The Galaxy Z Fold had a much better price, starting at $1,380. Over in Europe, Samsung priced the handset at €1,359.

As always, with price comparisons between continents, we’ll remind you that EU prices include VAT. Therefore, converting €2,020 to €1,359 to dollars would give us $2,381 and $1,602 prices, respectively, at this time of writing. With that in mind, let’s look at the new leak.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 price feels familiar

A Redditor found prices for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, Watch 4, and Buds 2 on LambdaTek, an online shop in Europe. Before looking at the prices, I’ll remind you that they aren’t final. The prices that online stores might show aren’t necessarily accurate. Samsung is yet to reveal the suggested retail prices for its new Galaxy devices.

That said, LamdaTek’s listings suggest the Fold 3 will cost just as much as its predecessor. The 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 3 costs €2,029 (VAT included). That puts the price on par with Fold 2’s launch price. The 512GB model costs €2,155, according to the website.

On the other hand, the Flip 3 has a better entry price than last year’s Flip. The 128GB model starts at €1,182 (VAT included). The 256GB version will cost €1,244.

The Samsung Z Fold 3 promo

Samsung kickstarted a registration program for the Fold 3 earlier this week, teasing exclusive perks for buyers who sign-up early. You can’t buy the devices, but the registration will get you better trade-in valuation and even free Samsung Care+ coverage. We then found out that Samsung will let users trade two devices for the Fold 3.

This might be a sign that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 price is still much higher than we’d want it to be. Or that Samsung wants to sell a boatload of Fold and Flip units this year to make up for the missing Note 21. Or a combination: Samsung wants to sell a boatload of very expensive Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldables. We’ll have to wait for the August 11th Unpacked event to find out.

Other Galaxy prices

The Galaxy Watch 4 prices might range from €310 to €507, depending on connectivity (Wi-Fi or LTE), size (40mm, 44mm, or 46mm), and type (Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic). The same online store also listed the unannounced Galaxy Buds 2, which could cost €181. As with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 prices above, TVA is included in the price tags above.

