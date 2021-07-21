Samsung’s big Galaxy Fold 3 launch date is official

Samsung is betting big on its new foldables this year, as it’s looking to replace the Note series. The beloved stylus-rocking “phablet” is canceled, but it’ll get a great replacement. All the rumors indicate the Galaxy Fold 3 will be the best big foldable phone Samsung made to date. The phone will be more durable than previous models. It will introduce Samsung’s first under-display camera and bring over an improved foldable glass that supports the S pen stylus. The phone will also be slightly cheaper than before, albeit it should be more expensive than the Note phones. And we finally know when the Galaxy Fold 3 launch event is happening — and you can already register your purchase interest.

Leaks said in previous weeks that Samsung would launch the Fold 3, Flip 3, and other new Galaxy-branded devices on August 11th. A leaker offered the same date a few days ago, alongside what looked like leaked Samsung marketing materials for the presser.

Samsung’s Bixby offered the same date to users asking the virtual assistant about Samsung’s next unpacked event. People took to social media on Tuesday to show Bixby’s Morse code response. Decoded, the date was August 11th.

Galaxy Fold 3 launch event date official

After all that foreplay, Samsung finally announced the main Galaxy Unpacked event of the second half of 2021. The press conference will be of the virtual variety, just like most new product launches during the pandemic.

As seen in the clip above, there’s no question the foldable handsets are going to be the stars of the show. Both the large Galaxy Fold 3 and the Flip 3 clamshell are featured in the image. Samsung will stream everything live online, starting at 10 a.m. EST on August 11th.

Samsung also announced that buyers who want to register their interest could do so at this link. Those people who reserve early will gain access to special offers from Samsung. The perks might include 12 free months of Samsung Care+, up to an extra $200 trade-in credit, and a special pre-order offer.

Considering the Galaxy Fold 3 will probably retail well above $1,500, those perks are worth considering. The foldable might be more durable than its predecessors — and it could feature water and dust resistance ratings. But it’s still a device that features a fragile foldable display. The extra trade-in credit could further lower the Fold 3’s entry price, assuming you plan to trade in a different smartphone for it.

While reservations might be possible right now, the Fold 3’s release date will remain secret until the Unpacked event. Rumors said earlier this year that Samsung’s new foldables would launch in stores by the end of August. If that information is accurate, Samsung will likely open Fold 3 and Flip 3 preorders right after the launch event.

