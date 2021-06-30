Galaxy Z Fold 3 leak shows Samsung’s new under-display camera design

When the Galaxy Z Fold 3 launches this summer, it’ll propose buyers excited about foldable handsets a familiar design. The third-gen Galaxy Fold will feature a large foldable display internally and a secondary external screen that lets you use the smartphone even when it’s folded. Unfold the phone, and you’ll discover Samsung’s most daring design decision in years. The Fold 3 will supposedly have an under-display camera. That’s according to several leaks. A big new leak that shows the Galaxy Fold 3’s entire design and its various colors also highlights the new selfie cam design.

Today's Top Deal

Get Alexa smart plugs with 11,000+ 5-star reviews for $4.87 each with coupon code 3591TPTU! List Price: $23.99 Price: $19.49 You Save: $4.50 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: 3591TPTU

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera tech

Samsung has quietly announced its Under Panel Camera (UPC) tech in early January. It was part of Samsung’s marketing videos for the new OLED screens manufactured for laptops. Samsung showcased the technology in those clips without explaining it or addressing the obvious elephant in the room.

A few months later, Samsung detailed its various display innovations during a trade show and listed UPC screens. At the time, Samsung said under-display cameras would serve mobile devices without explicitly mentioning the Fold 3.

However, a series of reports from trusted sources said that the Fold 3 would be Samsung’s first phone to feature an under-screen selfie camera. Samsung is only one of the handset vendors working on the technology. Oppo and Xiaomi demoed under-screen cameras a couple of years ago. ZTE launched last year the world’s first phone with a selfie shooter under the screen. More such devices will follow throughout 2021, according to several reports.

New Fold 3 press renders leaked

A well-known insider posted leaked Fold 3 press renders a few days ago, like the one seen above. A different leaker reacted to the imagery, saying that Samsung chose to deliberately show the selfie cam rather than hide it. The explanation for that is actually quite simple. Buyers have to know there’s going to be a selfie cam on the inside.

The newest Fold 3 leak comes from blog 91mobiles, which obtained them from an anonymous source.

The images show the various Fold 3 color options, including black, navy green, and pink. Samsung reportedly went for a matte finish rather than glossy backs.

The renders indicate the foldable has a UPC screen. This time around, the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s under-display camera is hidden. The selfie cam is located in the middle of the screen’s right half, just like last year. As with the Fold 2, the selfie cam is off-center because of the hinge.

The external display has a regular hole-punch display, similar to what’s available from most Samsung Galaxy handsets.

A report the other day said that the Flip 3 would also feature a UPC screen design. That’s not a claim we encountered before, as most Samsung foldable rumors focus on the Fold 3.

The leaked images also indicate the Fold 3 will have a triple-lens camera on the back and a fingerprint sensor on the right side.

According to recent leaks, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 in early August. The foldables will hit stores by the end of the month.

Today's Top Deal

Get Alexa smart plugs with 11,000+ 5-star reviews for $4.87 each with coupon code 3591TPTU! List Price: $23.99 Price: $19.49 You Save: $4.50 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: 3591TPTU

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission