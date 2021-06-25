Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 images just leaked

Samsung will unveil two new foldable phones in August, but Galaxy phone fans who keep tabs on Samsung rumors will not be surprised at the company’s next major Unpacked press event. We’ve been seeing Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 rumors for months that have told us everything there is to know about the new foldable handsets. Every new leak seemed to reinforce the previous ones, as various sources delivered the same details about the new Fold and Flip designs, features, prices, and release dates. Then came a big leak that showed us purported press materials for the Fold 3 and Flip 3, including blurry images of the handsets.

The documentation that Samsung filed with the FCC confirmed some of Fold 3’s main features earlier this week, including support for the S Pen stylus. Now, we arrive at the latest Fold 3 and Flip 3 leaks: Samsung’s official renders have just been posted by a well-known leaker.

Evan Blass posted press renders on Twitter of the two handsets that indicate earlier design leaks were accurate.

The Flip 3 will have a larger external screen than its predecessor and it will display a lot more information than before. Aside from getting more details about incoming notifications and other phone stats at a glance, the larger screen will also act as a much better viewfinder for selfie photos taken with the main camera module.

That main camera module has two lenses that are placed vertically next to that large external screen.

The Fold 3 is easily the more exciting handset of the two foldables. The render above gives us a look at the full-screen design, suggesting that Samsung might use an Infinity-O display design rather than bringing its Under Panel Camera (UPC) tech to phones for the first time. The hole-punch selfie camera is clearly visible, but that might be a marketing trick meant to disguise the fact that the selfie cam is placed under an active part of the display. It’s also a convenient way to tell users who might not be familiar with Samsung’s UPC developments that the Fold does have an internal selfie cam.

Samsung deliberately rendered the camera, which is interesting. https://t.co/mFVVkNFGIP — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 25, 2021

Commenting on the image, a different trustworthy leaker made a point of noticing that Samsung “deliberately” rendered the camera in the official image. Ice Universe was among the first leakers to claim the Fold 3 will come with a UPC display.

Blass’s second Fold 3 image is even more exciting than the first, as it shows the S Pen stylus sitting next to the handset. We already know the Fold 3 will come with stylus support, which is itself an exciting upgrade. Not because stylus input is a must on any phone, let alone a foldable one, but because foldable phones have fragile displays. Samsung’s S Pen upgrade implies the Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) glass covering the foldable OLED screen is more durable than last year.

The image also tells us the rear camera has three lenses placed vertically, and the camera module takes up less space than the Fold 2’s. Of note, the power button appears to be a regular button rather than one with a built-in fingerprint sensor. That’s where Fold 2’s fingerprint sensor is found. It’s unclear whether or not Samsung has placed the fingerprint sensor under the foldable display on Fold 3.

