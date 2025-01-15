Galaxy S25 Slim release date is months away, even if it shows up at Unpacked

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 series next Wednesday at its first Unpacked event of the year. Rumors say that all four phones in the series will be unveiled at the show, including the Galaxy S25 Slim version. That’s the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 flavor that Samsung is reportedly making in anticipation of the iPhone 17 Air phone coming next year.

But when preorders start after Unpacked, buyers will only be able to purchase the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. The phones will ship about two weeks later or early February. According to recent rumors, the Galaxy S25 Slim will get a delayed release date.

Samsung might be targeting the second quarter of 2025 with the release of the Galaxy S25 Slim. A new report claims the ultra-thin flagship will be available in May but does not provide specifics.

The delayed release date appeared on X, as you can see below, but it’s unclear where it’s coming from. X user Anvin posted plenty of details about upcoming phones, including that ultra-thin Oppo Find N5 foldable that’s supposedly launching in February.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

While the leaker doesn’t offer a precise release date or price for the Galaxy S25 Slim, a May release window makes sense for the handset.

Reports say Samsung added the Galaxy S25 Slim to the S25 lineup only once Apple decided to make an iPhone 17 Air next year. If that’s accurate, the Galaxy S25 development is trailing the rest of the Galaxy S25 series by a few months. It so happens that we only recently saw the first benchmark leak for the Galaxy S25 Slim, months after the other models got one.

Come to think of it, we don’t even have image renders or photos of prototype units for the ultra-thin phone.

Also, Samsung might want to have a flagship phone set to launch in the second quarter of the year. By then, the initial momentum of the Galaxy S25 will have slowed down. The Galaxy S25 Slim could help with Samsung’s financial performance for the second quarter.

Then there’s the question of supply. Reports say Samsung plans to make a limited number of Galaxy S25 Slim units to test demand for ultra-thin phones. By separating the phone from the rest of the Galaxy S25 series it might be able to gauge demand better.

Finally, an early summer launch would give the Galaxy S25 Slim plenty of time in the spotlight ahead of the iPhone 17 Air’s arrival in September. Samsung will probably want to make a big deal about launching a slim flagship well before Apple.

Speculation aside, we only have a week until Samsung’s big Galaxy S25 event. If Samsung unveils the Galaxy S25 Slim at the show, we’ll learn everything about it.

If the rumors are wrong, and Samsung won’t give the Slim a proper launch, we’ll still know everything about the phone via leaks and rumors. Galaxy phone details tend not to stay secret, and the Galaxy S25 Slim will see its stream of leaks if the phone isn’t announced at Unpacked.