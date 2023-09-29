Galaxy S24 looks a whole lot like an iPhone in leaked images

Now that the iPhone 15 is out, more and more folks are looking to see what Samsung plans to do next. If the latest Galaxy S24 leaks are to be believed, the company will lean more toward the blocky-framed look of the iPhone than ever before. In fact, according to design leaks shared by @OnLeaks and Smartpix, the Galaxy S24 could be Samsung’s most blatant iPhone ripoff in years.

Of course, it isn’t unusual to see smartphones that look similar to other smartphones. In fact, both Samsung and Apple have been borrowing design ideas from each other (and other manufacturers) for the past two decades. And, it isn’t exactly a new style for the Galaxy S24, either. The S23 also features a more rounded look than the more squared S23 Ultra.

Despite the design featuring a metal frame just like the iPhone, it’s unlikely the Galaxy S24 will have much else in common design-wise with the iPhone. Though, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the company pick up its own version of the Dynamic Island, as many Android users would love to see that functionality on their devices.

Goood Mooorning #FutureSquad! 😏 Guess who brings you the very first and very early look at the highly anticipated #Samsung #GalaxyS24 ?!… (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions) This exclusive comes on behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/tNY66Rnill pic.twitter.com/1nY6ufkJ5H — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 29, 2023

According to the design leaks shared by Smartpix and @OnLeaks, the Galaxy S24 will be slightly taller and wider than its predecessor, with dimensions measured at approximately 147 x 70.5 x 7.6 mm. Despite the changes, the overall waistline of the device is expected to remain consistent from the S23.

The S23 will also feature three cameras, just like its predecessor, as well as an LED flash on the back. The renders seem to suggest it could offer a soft matte finish, though, which will no doubt make it feel more grippy in the hands. Perhaps one of the biggest design changes, though, is that the S24 could include its Ultra-Wideband (UWB) antenna on the side.

The renders also seem to suggest that the bezels on the phone’s display could be reduced, too, which would give you just a bit more screen real estate. While these S24 design leaks might look very similar to an iPhone, the Galaxy S24 will no doubt still beckon to die-hard Galaxy fans, even if it looks more like an Apple device than ever before.

For now, though, we don’t know everything about the Galaxy S24, so we’ll have to wait for more leaks to drop.