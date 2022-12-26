Galaxy S23 Ultra and Plus appear in leaked promo images

With December almost over, we’re heading into the final stretch ahead of Samsung’s big Galaxy S23 launch event. The Korean company will reportedly unveil the new phones on February 1st, so the Galaxy S23 leaks will only increase in frequency. We already have one such leak that signals the launch is near. It’s a set of Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus images that show two of the phone’s colors.

There’s a lot of pressure on Samsung to deliver a great win with the Galaxy S23 after what happened with the S22 this year. Rumors have provided exciting details so far, indicating that Samsung doesn’t want to cut costs with its 2023 flagships.

Moreover, we know that all three phones will feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. The chip should ensure consistent performance across markets. The best part about it is that it eliminates the Exynos chip from the Galaxy S series, which is terrific news for international users. Not only that, but the Galaxy S23 might feature an exclusive variant of the new chip.

But, overall, the Galaxy S23 phones will look a lot like their predecessors. Samsung is recycling last year’s designs with a few minor tweaks. After plenty of renders that showed the purported Galaxy S23 models, we now have leaked marketing imagery for two of the three handsets. 91mobiles obtained the images below that focus on the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra models.

Galaxy S23 official propaganda poster, it seems that a large-scale leak is coming soon.

source：@91mobiles pic.twitter.com/iRKrOroCcR — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 25, 2022

The S23 Plus will be identical to the Galaxy S23, albeit slightly larger. We’re looking at all-screen designs for the Galaxy S23 series, similar to last year. The Galaxy S23 and Plus models have rounded corners, a hole-punch flat display, and a triple-lens camera on the back. Each rear-facing lens has its own protrusion.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has square corners, a byproduct of the design requirements related to the built-in S Pen stylus. That is, the top and bottom sides of the phone have to be flat, so the corners can’t curve. The S23 Ultra also has a more complex camera system on the back.

Per 91mobiles, the colors in these leaked marketing materials might be the ones that Samsung will focus on most while promoting the phones. That’s a shade of pink for the Galaxy S23 Plus and green for the Ultra. You can expect additional colors for the Galaxy S23 series, with a leak indicating beige and black options for the handsets on top of pink and green.

As always with leaks, there’s no way to guarantee these marketing images are the real deal. But considering we’re about a month away from the Galaxy S23’s launch event, it’s likely they’re real. After all, Galaxy S leaks usually turn out to be accurate.