Galaxy S23 battery and cooling details leak, teasing great news for cheaper models

The Galaxy S23 launch is just a few weeks away, or plenty of time for Samsung’s remaining secrets to leak. Thanks to a series of renders and official press image leaks, we already know what the three phones will look like. More importantly, we know that all Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra models will feature the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

But more details have leaked about a few key features that potential Galaxy S23 buyers might care about: screen brightness, battery sizes, and cooling systems. The good news is that Samsung appears interested in bridging the gap between the more affordable models and the Ultra.

Per Ice Universe, the Galaxy S23 and Plus will get the same peak screen brightness as the Ultra. That’s 1750 nits, matching the current Galaxy S22 Ultra screen performance. The base Galaxy S22 tops at 1300 nits of brightness.

Because Ultra did not further improve the screen brightness, the regular upgrade of S23 and S23+ has caught up with S23 Ultra, 1750nit，which is a good psychological comfort for S23 and S23+, but it is boring for S23 Ultra users. https://t.co/m6a35FoTRb — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 26, 2022

Perhaps more important than screen brightness is battery life. And it looks like Samsung will increase the battery capacity of the smaller models. The Galaxy S23 and Plus models will feature an additional 200 mAh battery capacity compared to their predecessors. We’re looking at 3,900 mAh and 4,700 mAh batteries for the two phones.

The Ultra will pack the same 5,000 mAh battery as its predecessor.

When it comes to charging, the Galaxy S23 will support 25W chargers. The larger models will top at 45W like their predecessors. As we already saw with the S22 series, that’s not an exciting upgrade and is more of a marketing gimmick.

Finally, a different leaker provides another exciting detail, one that not all buyers might care about, however. The new phones should feature improved cooling systems compared to the Galaxy S22 series. This would ensure longer-lasting peak performance when using apps that demand more resources.

The Galaxy S22 performance issues that came to light right after Samsung started shipping the phone were partly blamed on the lack of proper active cooling. Some claimed that Samsung cut costs on cooling, choosing to use software to throttle performance to avoid overheating and preserve battery life.

Samsung has a different policy in place for this year’s flagships. Reports from Korea said the company would not cut costs this time. Around the same time, Ice Universe indicated that the Galaxy S23 phones would not feature a good cooling system.

⭕️Officially and exclusively

Galaxy S23/S23+/S23 Ultra will have improved cooling systems🤩



💥S23 improved over S22 1.6

💥S23+ improved over S22+ 2.8

S23 Ultra improved over S22 Ultra 2.3



Samsung has addressed this point significantly during heavy use #GalaxyS23Ultra #A_Q pic.twitter.com/bjSsaq4j7m — Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888) December 26, 2022

That said, we’re still only looking at leaks. Real-life testing and teardowns will provide evidence of the Galaxy S23’s performance and cooling. But we’ll have to wait for the phones to hit stores for that, which won’t happen before mid-to-late February.

Cooling aside, if these rumors are accurate, it looks like Samsung is looking to bridge the feature/specs gap between the cheaper S23 models and the Ultra. And that’s something Galaxy S fans who do not want the Ultra will appreciate.