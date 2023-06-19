Forgotify is a fun site that lets you discover songs with 0 Spotify streams

Some people are happy to listen to the same radio station or playlist on repeat every time they go for a run or jump in the car. Others — myself included — prefer discovering new music every week, which makes my Spotify subscription worth the price of admission. But even my Discover Weekly playlist often fills up with songs I have heard before, which is why the website Forgotify has been a bookmark in my browser for nearly a decade now.

We actually included Forgotify on our list of 8 amazing websites you didn’t know existed all the way back in 2015. Eight years later, the website is still going strong and is arguably even more useful today, as millions of new songs have been uploaded since then.

As its clever name suggests, Forgotify is a website that surfaces songs on Spotify which have “been played only partially or never at all.” When you visit the website, click the “Start Listening” button in the middle of the page, and Forgotify will find a song that no one ever listened to all the way through. You can only listen to a preview on Forgotify, but if you have Spotify Premium, you can click the Spotify icon in the corner of the widget to play the full song.

Admittedly, the hidden gems are few and far between, but I’ve found some truly wild tunes while exploring the depths of the Spotify library. While I was writing this article, I found several songs that I would never have heard otherwise, including an especially jaunty folk song from JD & The Longfellows, who have two monthly listeners, according to Spotify.

If you’re looking for a new internet time-waster, you could do a lot worse than Forgotify. And who knows — maybe you’ll get lucky and find your next favorite artist while trawling the wasteland of unplayed Spotify songs for a few hours.