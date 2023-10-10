First Pixel 8a leak has more curves and a slimmer look

Google officially revealed the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro less than a week ago, but we’re already starting to see leaks about the upcoming Pixel 8a, which is expected to be a more budget-friendly version of Google’s latest phone. Now, the first Pixel 8a leaks have given us a good look at the device, and it looks a good bit curvier than the standard Pixel 8.

The new renders come to us from OnLeaks and Smartprix, who also recently leaked images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 at the end of September. OnLeaks has a long history of leaking the appearance of devices like this, and the user’s past Pixel renders have often proven very close – if not 100 percent accurate – to what Google actually offers.

Few days ago, #Google released the #Pixel8 and #Pixel8Pro I unveiled 7 months ahead of that official launch… Today, it's time to do it again with the #Pixel8a! (360° video, gorgeous 5K renders and dimensions) 😏#FutureSquad On behalf of @Smartprix 👉🏻 https://t.co/ydjYTQS4dG pic.twitter.com/Qra9IJjE4j — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 9, 2023

Based on what we’re seeing from these first Pixel 8a leaks, the upcoming budget-oriented Pixel should be a bit curvier than the Pixel 8, which you can see in the image at the top of this article. It’ll feature more rounded edges, as well as a slimmer and smaller design overall. It’ll still carry the same 6.1-inch display as seen on the original Pixel 8, and its bezels will be relatively thin.

The design showcased here is likely based on CAD drawings, but it looks almost identical to what we saw from another leaker last month, who showcased a leaked physical version of the Pixel 8a on Twitter. The device is expected to cost considerably less than the Pixel 8, which currently retails for $800. The Pixel 7a retailed for $500 at launch, so it’s likely we’ll see a similar price point on the 8a when it is revealed.

And, if Google follows the same moves as it did before, the Pixel 8a will also include the new Google Tensor G3, which is also found in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Of course, it remains to be seen just what features Google will sacrifice to make the phone cheaper.