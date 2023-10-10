Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Prime Big Deal Days Amazon gift card deals Nintendo Switch 2 macOS Sonoma Spy Series Best Deals Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Tech Mobile

First Pixel 8a leak has more curves and a slimmer look

By
Published Oct 10th, 2023 3:19PM EDT

Google officially revealed the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro less than a week ago, but we’re already starting to see leaks about the upcoming Pixel 8a, which is expected to be a more budget-friendly version of Google’s latest phone. Now, the first Pixel 8a leaks have given us a good look at the device, and it looks a good bit curvier than the standard Pixel 8.

The new renders come to us from OnLeaks and Smartprix, who also recently leaked images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 at the end of September. OnLeaks has a long history of leaking the appearance of devices like this, and the user’s past Pixel renders have often proven very close – if not 100 percent accurate – to what Google actually offers.

Based on what we’re seeing from these first Pixel 8a leaks, the upcoming budget-oriented Pixel should be a bit curvier than the Pixel 8, which you can see in the image at the top of this article. It’ll feature more rounded edges, as well as a slimmer and smaller design overall. It’ll still carry the same 6.1-inch display as seen on the original Pixel 8, and its bezels will be relatively thin. 

The design showcased here is likely based on CAD drawings, but it looks almost identical to what we saw from another leaker last month, who showcased a leaked physical version of the Pixel 8a on Twitter. The device is expected to cost considerably less than the Pixel 8, which currently retails for $800. The Pixel 7a retailed for $500 at launch, so it’s likely we’ll see a similar price point on the 8a when it is revealed.

And, if Google follows the same moves as it did before, the Pixel 8a will also include the new Google Tensor G3, which is also found in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Of course, it remains to be seen just what features Google will sacrifice to make the phone cheaper.

Don’t Miss: Google Chrome is getting one of Edge’s best organization features

This article talks about:

Joshua Hawkins Writer

Josh Hawkins has been writing for over a decade, covering science, gaming, and tech culture. He also is a top-rated product reviewer with experience in extensively researched product comparisons, headphones, and gaming devices.

Whenever he isn’t busy writing about tech or gadgets, he can usually be found enjoying a new world in a video game, or tinkering with something on his computer.

Joshua Hawkins's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News