Everything you need to know about GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Rockstar Games will finally release the remastered versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on Tuesday, March 15th. This week, the studio revealed all of the major changes coming to the enhanced remasters when they launch later this month.

Rockstar reveals GTA 5 and GTA Online enhancements on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

First and foremost, Grand Theft Auto 5 players will have three detailed graphics settings to choose from on next-gen consoles:

Fidelity Mode : Tuned for the highest visual quality, targets 30 FPS, supports native 4K resolution with ray tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and supports upscaled 4K resolution on Xbox Series S.

: Tuned for the highest visual quality, targets 30 FPS, supports native 4K resolution with ray tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and supports upscaled 4K resolution on Xbox Series S. Performance Mode : Tuned for more responsive gameplay, targets 60 FPS, supports upscaled 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and supports 1080p on Xbox Series S.

: Tuned for more responsive gameplay, targets 60 FPS, supports upscaled 4K resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and supports 1080p on Xbox Series S. Performance RT: Hybrid of the Fidelity and Performance modes, supports upscaled 4K resolution with ray tracing enabled, targets 60 FPS, only available on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The remaster also offers a number of improvements to the actual game. On next-generation consoles, GTA 5 adds faster loading times, increased population and traffic variety, increased vegetation density, improved lighting quality across shadows, water reflections, improved anti-aliasing, motion-blur, highly detailed new explosions, fire, and much more.

GTA 5 players on PS5 also get haptic feedback and dynamic resistance from the DualSense controller. PS5 players will be able to feel weather effects, directional damage, rough road surfaces, explosions, and more. GTA 5 will also take advantage of Tempest 3D positional audio on PS5 and Spatial Sound on Xbox Series X|S.

Next-gen upgrades for GTA Online

For the first time, GTA Online will be available as a standalone title for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S. The online mode will still be included with GTA 5, but you can download it separately as well. Plus, PS5 owners can get GTA Online for free for the first three months.

When GTA Online re-arrives, Rockstar will add a new Career Builder feature. This should allow new players to get a leg up as they start playing. Players will receive GTA$4,000,000, business properties, vehicles, and weapons free of charge.

The GTA Online remaster also has a totally new introduction and tutorial, a new main menu, and a new addition to the Los Santos Car Meet called Hao’s Special Works.

How to transfer your GTA 5 saves

If you’ve already played GTA 5 on PS4 or Xbox One, you’re in luck. Rockstar is giving everyone a one-time migration on each console platform.

If you want to transfer your Story Mode progress, you can upload your save to the Rockstar Games Social Club. The first step is to start GTA 5 on your console of choice. Go to the Game tab of the Pause menu and select Upload Save Game. Be aware that you can only store one save per platform at a time. Also, saves will only be available for 90 days.

If you have a Rockstar Games Social Club account, you can also migrate your GTA Online character progress. This will be available as soon as you start the game and log in on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. The migration includes Characters, GTA$, Progression, Stats, Vehicles, Properties, Weapons, Clothing, and Player-Created Jobs.

Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online will be available to purchase digitally on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting on March 15th. In the meantime, we’re all still anxiously awaiting more news about Grand Theft Auto 6, which is finally official.